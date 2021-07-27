The OnePlus 9T has reportedly been canceled

There won't be a OnePlus 9T in 2021

Wait for the OnePlus 10 or settle for the OnePlus 9



In reference to future product launches, earlier this year OnePlus said that it didn’t anticipate any “big issues” in Europe as a result of the chip shortage. However, since then the situation has arguably worsened so OnePlus’ position on the matter may have changed.





Either way, it'll come as a disappointment to loyal customers. Anyone waiting for the OnePlus 9T — previously one of the best new phones expected in 2021 — will now have to settle for the OnePlus 9 or wait for the OnePlus 10 to arrive in the first quarter of 2022.





The second half of 2021 could be quiet in the world of smartphones too. The cancellations from OnePlus and Huawei coupled with LG's smartphone exit mean that it'll be up to Apple, Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi to keep things exciting.