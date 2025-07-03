Best Buy makes Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an undeniable bargain for a limited time

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





best AirPods Pro alternatives sold by Released all the way back in 2022, these are obviously no longer thePro alternatives sold by Samsung , having been replaced by a redesigned and upgraded Galaxy Buds 3 Pro product just last year. But that newer ultra-high-end model is not exactly easy to come by at a substantial discount over its $250 list price, while this older generation costs a measly $99.99 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $99 99 $229 99 $130 off (57%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color Buy at BestBuy





That's massively down from an original price of $229.99, and as you can imagine, you need to hurry to take advantage of the colossal (but not completely unprecedented) $130 discount. This is only available today at Best Buy, and naturally, there are no guarantees it will return next week at either this particular retailer or Amazon.





There are no special requirements or strings attached to Best Buy's latest deal of the day, mind you, and unlike other similar past offers at the likes of Amazon or Woot, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here designed for US use.

That's right, you're not dealing with any refurbished or "international version" shenanigans, which... still doesn't make this promotion unique, but it does make it incredibly hard to beat.





Your $99.99 will buy you not just active noise cancellation, but also super-premium overall audio quality (even by 2025 standards), flawless connectivity with both Android handsets and iPhones, a comfortable and secure fit for the lengthiest music listening sessions, solid IPX7 water resistance, and excellent battery life.





, in case you're wondering, essentially praised all of those things (and a bunch more) while only criticizing Samsung's 2022-released high-end earbuds for their price point, which is no longer a valid weakness. So what are you waiting for? Our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review , in case you're wondering, essentially praised all of those things (and a bunch more) while only criticizing Samsung's 2022-released high-end earbuds for their price point, which is no longer a valid weakness. So what are you waiting for?

