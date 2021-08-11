Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G announced: here to play with the big boys

Colors





Yep, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is water-resistant! Rated for IPX8, it can survive for 30 minutes when submerged in 1.5 meters of water. Take care, though, it is not dust-protected, so sand and small particles can still get inside! Definitely don't test this in salt water, or anywhere on the beach for that matter.The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in 4 different colors — phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. Aside from that, Samsung is putting emphasis on the plethora of cases it’ll offer for the Z Flip 3 — ones with integrated pop sockets, rings, and straps, for those that are “glued to their phone” but would enjoy a hands-free experience by just letting it hang from a loop, always ready to be used. These cases come in all sorts of vibrant and expressive colors.