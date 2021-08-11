Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G announced: here to play with the big boys

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G announced: here to play with the big boys0
Samsung Unpacked August 2021:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G price and release date
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be up for pre-order today, the 11th of August! It starts at $999.99 for the 128 GB model and the phone will launch on the 27th of August. Those who pre-order will get 1 year of Samsung Care+24 protection. Users’ phones will be covered from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G design
If you’ve seen a Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the past, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feel instantly familiar. Same rounded-off corners, same bumper on the inside to keep the screen safe when you are clapping the phone closed.
The small ticker display on the outside has been upgraded now — it’s bigger and bolder, giving the outside shell a duo-tone look with its black panel. The camera module also appears less shy, with nice, big cutouts for the lenses, suggesting that the phone means business when it comes to photography.
Also, a cool new feature of the small display, you can sync its wallpaper to mirror the watchface on your Samsung Galaxy Watch, if you happen to own one.
When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 reveals a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth animations!
As before, biometric security unlocking is performed via the power button on the side of the device.
Water-resistance
Yep, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is water-resistant! Rated for IPX8, it can survive for 30 minutes when submerged in 1.5 meters of water. Take care, though, it is not dust-protected, so sand and small particles can still get inside! Definitely don't test this in salt water, or anywhere on the beach for that matter.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in 4 different colors — phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. Aside from that, Samsung is putting emphasis on the plethora of cases it’ll offer for the Z Flip 3 — ones with integrated pop sockets, rings, and straps, for those that are “glued to their phone” but would enjoy a hands-free experience by just letting it hang from a loop, always ready to be used. These cases come in all sorts of vibrant and expressive colors.
Colors
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G camera
We’ve got a dual camera module on the back — a 12 MP main camera with an F1.8 aperture lens and optical image stabilization, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with an F2.2 aperture. Specs-wise, it looks similar to what the Galaxy Z Flip 5G had to offer, but the camera lenses are now covered by “Super Clear Glass with Gorilla Glass with DX”. We’ll have to see how much improvement that brings.
The selfie camera is situated in a punch-hole in the main screen and houses a 10 MP sensor with an F2.4 lens.
One of the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s main features is that you can set the hinge in any position — essentially you can have the phone “sit up” when laid on a table, so you can hold videl calls or set up different creative selfies with it. You can also use the main camera for selfies, but utilizing the ticker screen as a viewfinder. Swiping on the ticker screen can swap between the main and ultra-wide cameras as well as switch between photo or video mode.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G hardware
The original Galaxy Z Flip had midrange hardware to cut some corners and make it more accessible. Well, no more! The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor — a full-fledged flagship SoC, found on the Galaxy S21 line as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.
The Z Flip 3 comes with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage and both variants have 8 GB of RAM.
It also rocks stereo speakers — a first for the Flip line. Located at the top and bottom of the phone, the speakers are Dolby Atmos compatible, and we would hope they get close to the sublime sound of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 of last year.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery — kind of small, yeah, but not very different from last year’s model. In our experience, it can last a day just fine.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G expectations
In all honesty, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G doesn’t bring that many new features as to entice one to upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. However, it does have enough — like the stereo speakers, 120 Hz screen, and powerful hardware — to make newcomers seriously consider a foldable phone for the first time.
With a price tag that’s not very different from other flagships, like the Galaxy S21+ 5G or iPhone 12 Pro, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is actually a good alternative for those that are curious about the clamshell design and its use in the modern age.