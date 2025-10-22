OnePlus 15 leak hints the price could make fans very happy

OnePlus 15 price leaks

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 be slightly cheaper than its predecessor. The OnePlus 13 , which is the previous flagship model for the company, retailed at £999 (roughly around $1,337) in the UK, so if this leak ends up being accurate, we may be seeing thebe slightly cheaper than its predecessor.





OnePlus 15 5G 16/512 GB £949 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) October 21, 2025



OnePlus 13

Is the OnePlus 15 going to be cheaper?

There are plenty of upgrades prepped (reportedly) for the OnePlus 15 , which would make it a serious rival to competing flagship devices from Samsung, Google, and Apple. And now, if this price cut rumor ends up being accurate, we'll be looking at some serious advantages offered by OnePlus.





Would you consider buying the OnePlus 15 if it ends up cheaper than the previous model? Yes, a lower price makes it irresistible Maybe, depends on final specs and deals No, price isn’t the deciding factor for me I’m sticking with my current phone Yes, a lower price makes it irresistible 0% Maybe, depends on final specs and deals 50% No, price isn’t the deciding factor for me 25% I’m sticking with my current phone 25%

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 15: are we looking at a flagship killer once again?

OnePlus 15

If that rumor about the price cut is true, that would make me seriously excited about the OnePlus 15 , on top of the already glorious specs that the phone is going to rock. So, let's see if this leak ends up being accurate. At least, it seems we won't have to wait for too long to find that out.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years!is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer