OnePlus 15 leak hints the price could make fans very happy

OnePlus
The OnePlus 15's launch is nearing, expected to happen soon in China. As the phone is getting closer to becoming official, we learn more and more about it. Now, a new leak is addressing the elephant in the room for every major phone release: pricing. 

OnePlus 15 price leaks 


Tipster Arsene Lupin is now claiming on X to know what the OnePlus 15's price may be. More specifically, we're talking about the 16GB/512GB version of the phone, which will reportedly retail for £949 in the UK. For reference, that price is around $1,270 via a direct conversion. 

The OnePlus 13, which is the previous flagship model for the company, retailed at £999 (roughly around $1,337) in the UK, so if this leak ends up being accurate, we may be seeing the OnePlus 15 be slightly cheaper than its predecessor. 


We don't know the price for the 256GB model, though, which would be the base version. For reference, the 256GB OnePlus 13 launched at £899 in the UK. If the price cut is reflected on the 256GB model as well, that would make it cost around £849. But we don't know that yet, nor is Lupin's claim corroborated thus far by other leakers. 

Is the OnePlus 15 going to be cheaper? 


There are plenty of upgrades prepped (reportedly) for the OnePlus 15, which would make it a serious rival to competing flagship devices from Samsung, Google, and Apple. And now, if this price cut rumor ends up being accurate, we'll be looking at some serious advantages offered by OnePlus. 

Would you consider buying the OnePlus 15 if it ends up cheaper than the previous model?

Vote View Result

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to rock the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The company has also confirmed that the device is going to rock a huge 7,300mAh battery cell. That's frankly epic, especially if you look in the direction of the competitors, which are now seriously falling behind in terms of battery sizes. 

On top of that, there's going to be 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, which are seriously fast charging speeds. We're also looking at a 165Hz OLED display. 

You can expect a triple 50MP rear camera system on that beast of a phone, with a 3.5x periscope lens for zoomed-in photos. 

The Chinese unveiling of the OnePlus 15 is scheduled for October 27, with a global release to follow sometime in November. Potentially, we're looking at a November 13 launch date for the global market, but that date has not been confirmed by the company just yet. 

OnePlus was once known as the 'flagship killer' company, and it seems to me that this time around, maybe it's going to return to that glory. The OnePlus 15 is packing some serious updates and undeniable power, and then we have the possible cheaper price. 

If that rumor about the price cut is true, that would make me seriously excited about the OnePlus 15, on top of the already glorious specs that the phone is going to rock. So, let's see if this leak ends up being accurate. At least, it seems we won't have to wait for too long to find that out.

Iskra Petrova
