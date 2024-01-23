The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is FINALLY up for US pre-orders with amazing launch deals in tow

OnePlus 12





These are basically the only regional questions that had remained unanswered prior to today's big global launch event, but if you somehow missed both last month's announcement and the ensuing US, Europe, and India-focused buzz-building campaign conducted by These are basically the only regional questions that had remained unanswered prior to today's big global launch event, but if you somehow missed both last month's announcement and the ensuing US, Europe, and India-focused buzz-building campaign conducted by OnePlus itself, let us quickly recap what this bad boy is all about.

OnePlus 12: pre-order and save up to 89% with a trade-in The OnePlus 12 is now available for pre-order in the US. If you act immediately and reserve your unit at the official store, you can enjoy an instant $100 off plus up to $700 as extra savings in the form of a trade-in credit. Moreover, you receive a OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger with your pre-order for FREE. $800 off (89%) Trade-in Gift $99 99 $899 99 Pre-order at OnePlus

A wall-to-wall Android super-flagship available at a fraction of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price









But other than that, it's pretty obvious that OnePlus envisions its latest and greatest ultra-high-end handset as a top-shelf rival for all of the greatest phones in the world in pretty much all departments.









OnePlus 12 On the camera capabilities front, for instance, thedoesn't feature a 200-megapixel super-sensor, more than making up for that "flaw" with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens and 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter backing up a primary 50MP cam that's clearly impressive in its own right despite holding an important apparent disadvantage compared to the competition.





This 4th Gen Hasselblad camera system is interestingly not mentioned in a neat and amusing little chart on the official OnePlus website where the company's newest flagship is pitted against a "competitor's S24 Ultra", a "competitor's S24 Plus", and a "competitor's 8 Pro" in a few key departments.





As highlighted there (and already pointed out in our own detailed OnePlus 12 packs a remarkably large 5,400mAh battery with unusually fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, as well as a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. As highlighted there (and already pointed out in our own detailed head-to-head comparisons ), thepacks a remarkably large 5,400mAh battery with unusually fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, as well as a cutting-edgeprocessor.





The 6.82-inch OnePlus 12 is also not only bigger than the competition but brighter as well, going all the way up to 4500 nits while supporting the same 120Hz refresh rate technology as essentially every other device in or around its price range.

So should you pre-order the OnePlus 12?





While we obviously can't answer that question for yourselves, as it greatly depends on your personal preferences and... loyalty to one brand or another, you are definitely advised to at least consider a purchase at $799.99 right now.





That can buy you an entry-level configuration with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM... or an extra 4 gigs of memory and twice that local digital hoarding room for a limited time. That's right, OnePlus is taking a page from Samsung's playbook for this highly anticipated (and long overdue) launch, offering a free memory upgrade straight off the bat with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through.









Even better, you can get an extra $100 discount in the form of guaranteed instant trade-in credit with "any" device in "any condition". That means you can ditch an old and broken flip phone, for instance, and pay just $699.99 for a top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is simply an outstanding launch promotion. Even better, you can get an extra $100 discount in the form of guaranteed instant trade-in credit with "any" device in "any condition". That means you can ditch an old and broken flip phone, for instance, and pay just $699.99 for a top-of-the-linewith 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is simply an outstanding launch promotion.





Galaxy S24 Ultra alternative. On top of everything, OnePlus 12 pre-orders also qualify for a $30 coupon that can be used towards a Of course, if you have something better, newer, and... functional to trade in, you can save as much as $700 and end up paying just $99.99 for this phenomenalalternative. On top of everything,pre-orders also qualify for a $30 coupon that can be used towards a OnePlus Buds 3 purchase, almost literally putting the cherry on top of one of the most delicious value cakes in today's Android landscape. How could you possibly refuse all this super-premium goodness?