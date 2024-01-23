The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is FINALLY up for US pre-orders with amazing launch deals in tow
Formally unveiled all the way back in early December (of last year) in China, the next big OnePlus thing is ready at long last to take the entire world by storm. That obviously includes the US, where the state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 is up for pre-order right now at a recommended price of $799.99 ahead of a nationwide shipment start scheduled for February 6.
These are basically the only regional questions that had remained unanswered prior to today's big global launch event, but if you somehow missed both last month's announcement and the ensuing US, Europe, and India-focused buzz-building campaign conducted by OnePlus itself, let us quickly recap what this bad boy is all about.
A wall-to-wall Android super-flagship available at a fraction of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price
Is it fair to compare the OnePlus 12 with quite possibly the best Android phone money can buy in (early) 2024? Well, why not? Granted, the Galaxy S24 Ultra does come with a built-in stylus while this "new" challenger... does not.
But other than that, it's pretty obvious that OnePlus envisions its latest and greatest ultra-high-end handset as a top-shelf rival for all of the greatest phones in the world in pretty much all departments.
On the camera capabilities front, for instance, the OnePlus 12 doesn't feature a 200-megapixel super-sensor, more than making up for that "flaw" with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens and 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter backing up a primary 50MP cam that's clearly impressive in its own right despite holding an important apparent disadvantage compared to the competition.
This 4th Gen Hasselblad camera system is interestingly not mentioned in a neat and amusing little chart on the official OnePlus website where the company's newest flagship is pitted against a "competitor's S24 Ultra", a "competitor's S24 Plus", and a "competitor's 8 Pro" in a few key departments.
As highlighted there (and already pointed out in our own detailed head-to-head comparisons), the OnePlus 12 packs a remarkably large 5,400mAh battery with unusually fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, as well as a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
The 6.82-inch OnePlus 12 is also not only bigger than the competition but brighter as well, going all the way up to 4500 nits while supporting the same 120Hz refresh rate technology as essentially every other device in or around its price range.
So should you pre-order the OnePlus 12?
While we obviously can't answer that question for yourselves, as it greatly depends on your personal preferences and... loyalty to one brand or another, you are definitely advised to at least consider a purchase at $799.99 right now.
That can buy you an entry-level configuration with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM... or an extra 4 gigs of memory and twice that local digital hoarding room for a limited time. That's right, OnePlus is taking a page from Samsung's playbook for this highly anticipated (and long overdue) launch, offering a free memory upgrade straight off the bat with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through.
Even better, you can get an extra $100 discount in the form of guaranteed instant trade-in credit with "any" device in "any condition". That means you can ditch an old and broken flip phone, for instance, and pay just $699.99 for a top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is simply an outstanding launch promotion.
Of course, if you have something better, newer, and... functional to trade in, you can save as much as $700 and end up paying just $99.99 for this phenomenal Galaxy S24 Ultra alternative. On top of everything, OnePlus 12 pre-orders also qualify for a $30 coupon that can be used towards a OnePlus Buds 3 purchase, almost literally putting the cherry on top of one of the most delicious value cakes in today's Android landscape. How could you possibly refuse all this super-premium goodness?
