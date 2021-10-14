OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition to be unveiled soon

OnePlus
is no stranger to special edition wearables, although these are rarely mass produced. After launching Cobalt and Cyberpunk 2077 editions of its OnePlus Watch
, the Chinese company is now aiming to tap into a completely different audience: Harry Potter fans.
Although its name hasn’t been confirmed, there’s a high chance that the limited-edition smartwatch will be sold as OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition, especially judging by the newest teaser.
The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is expected to have the same specs as the regular model: 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 1GB RAM, 4GB storage, and 400 mAh battery. However, the limited-edition smartwatch will feature six exclusive Harry Potter-themed watchfaces: Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.
The smartwatch will be released in India soon, but we have yet to learn how much it will cost and whether or not it will be available in other countries too. Those interested can now sign up
to “get notified to win assured prizes and qualify for the lucky draw contest
.”