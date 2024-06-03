Expected out later this year, Samsung continues working on One UI 7/Android 15
Ever since Google dropped the first Android 15 beta release in April, we assumed that Samsung's developers have been hard at work putting together what will eventually become One UI 7/Android 15 for eligible Galaxy devices. According to a tweet from Android techie Tarun Vats (via SamMobile), One UI 17 test builds for the Galaxy S24 have been spotted on Sammy's internal server carrying firmware version S928BXXU2BXE8.
Outside of the firmware version, the information seen on the internal server really doesn't give us any look into what the future holds for Galaxy phones receiving One UI 7. We can tell you that with the data leaked from the server and $2.90, you can get a ride on the New York City subway system. That's not to say that there haven't been rumors about One UI 7bringing things like vertical app drawers to eligible Galaxy phones.
We might also see One UI 7 add some optimizations to improve battery life. This might be related to the Battery AI feature we discussed last month that will add 5% to 10% in extra runtime for the battery inside certain Galaxy phones. Battery AI would shut down unnecessary tasks running in the background that use system resources to save battery life. All One UI 7/Android 15 eligible devices could start to see the update rollout before the end of this year.
Last month, it appeared that Samsung was starting to test One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 line. As Samsung's current flagship series, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra would be the first Galaxy models to receive One UI 7/Android 15 followed by other series including Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S21. Both the Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy S23 FE will also receive the update.
All Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models from the 3 to the new 6 will receive One UI 7/Android 15 as will the following:
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
- Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy F55
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F15
