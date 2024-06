Expected out later this year, Samsung continues working on One UI 7/Android 15

bringing things like vertical app drawers to eligible Galaxy phones.

Outside of the firmware version, the information seen on the internal server really doesn't give us any look into what the future holds for Galaxy phones receiving One UI 7. We can tell you that with the data leaked from the server and $2.90, you can get a ride on the New York City subway system. That's not to say that there haven't been rumors about One UI 7





Android 15 eligible devices could start to see the update rollout before the end of this year. We might also see One UI 7 add some optimizations to improve battery life. This might be related to the Battery AI feature we discussed last month that will add 5% to 10% in extra runtime for the battery inside certain Galaxy phones. Battery AI would shut down unnecessary tasks running in the background that use system resources to save battery life.









All Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models from the 3 to the new 6 will receive One UI 7/ Android 15 as will the following:





Galaxy A series



Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy Tab series



Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

FE Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S9 + (Wi-Fi/5G)

+ (Wi-Fi/5G) Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)

(Wi-Fi/5G) Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy F series