Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Expected out later this year, Samsung continues working on One UI 7/Android 15

By
0comments
Expected out later this year, Samsung continues working on One UI 7/Android 15
Ever since Google dropped the first Android 15 beta release in April, we assumed that Samsung's developers have been hard at work putting together what will eventually become One UI 7/Android 15 for eligible Galaxy devices. According to a tweet from Android techie Tarun Vats (via SamMobile), One UI 17 test builds for the Galaxy S24 have been spotted on Sammy's internal server carrying firmware version S928BXXU2BXE8.

Outside of the firmware version, the information seen on the internal server really doesn't give us any look into what the future holds for Galaxy phones receiving One UI 7. We can tell you that with the data leaked from the server and $2.90, you can get a ride on the New York City subway system. That's not to say that there haven't been rumors about One UI 7bringing things like vertical app drawers to eligible Galaxy phones.

We might also see One UI 7 add some optimizations to improve battery life. This might be related to the Battery AI feature we discussed last month that will add 5% to 10% in extra runtime for the battery inside certain Galaxy phones. Battery AI would shut down unnecessary tasks running in the background that use system resources to save battery life. All One UI 7/Android 15 eligible devices could start to see the update rollout before the end of this year.

Last month, it appeared that Samsung was starting to test One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 line. As Samsung's current flagship series, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra would be the first Galaxy models to receive One UI 7/Android 15 followed by other series including Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S21. Both the Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy S23 FE will also receive the update.

All Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models from the 3 to the new 6 will receive One UI 7/Android 15 as will the following:

Galaxy A series

  • Galaxy A73
  • Galaxy A72
  • Galaxy A55
  • Galaxy A54
  • Galaxy A53
  • Galaxy A35
  • Galaxy A34
  • Galaxy A33
  • Galaxy A25
  • Galaxy A24
  • Galaxy A23
  • Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
  • Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy Tab series

  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy F series

  • Galaxy F55
  • Galaxy F54
  • Galaxy F34
  • Galaxy F15
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

OnePlus Nord 4 tipped to launch next month
OnePlus Nord 4 tipped to launch next month
TikTok says it's not building a US-only algorithm, calls report about it "factually inaccurate"
TikTok says it's not building a US-only algorithm, calls report about it "factually inaccurate"
Apple TV+ app might be on its way to Android phones
Apple TV+ app might be on its way to Android phones
iPhone 16 AI features: Here is what to look forward to
iPhone 16 AI features: Here is what to look forward to
Enjoy your summer vibes with the popular JBL Flip 5, now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon
Enjoy your summer vibes with the popular JBL Flip 5, now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon
Google's high-end Pixel Buds Pro are a true hit at 30% off on Amazon
Google's high-end Pixel Buds Pro are a true hit at 30% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless