Android 15 Beta 1 is available now for eligible Pixel devices





Even as Beta 1 is dropping, Android 15 has already been previewed by developers with some issues having been reported, below is the changelog on what has been fixed: in the announcement Google made sure to mention that they're keeping a few things under wraps until Google I/O takes place on May 14th.





Android 15 Beta 1 release notes:

Developer-reported issues

Fixed a system network issue that sometimes caused an "Adaptive Connectivity Services" message to appear. (Issue #330819651)

Fixed a system issue that caused "BAL blocked…" system toast messages to appear frequently while using a device. (Issue #330831456)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Quick Settings tiles to render incorrectly. (Issue #326544386) Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue where sideloading the Developer Preview 2 build sometimes caused the device to show a "Device is corrupted" message after sideloading was completed.

Fixed an issue where, while adding a face model for Face Unlock, the preview screen appeared to be trimmed or cropped.

Fixed an issue where, when a locked SIM card was inserted into an unlocked device, the user wasn't prompted to enter the PIN to unlock the SIM card.

Fixed an issue where apps that depend on runtime-enabled SDKs were uninstalled on device reboot.

Fixed an issue where the search bar in system settings didn't respond the first time that it was tapped.

Fixed an issue where the profile picture for secondary users couldn't be changed.

Fixed an issue where Skia wasn't compatible yet with the Android 15 preview SDK, which prevented 3D mode from being enabled in the Layout Inspector. Bluetooth resolved issues

Bluetooth Stability and Pairing: We've resolved several Bluetooth crashes and pairing failures, significantly improving connection reliability.

LE Audio & Earbuds Enhancement: LE Audio connectivity and user experience have been greatly improved, including fixes for audio routing inconsistencies, volume issues after calls, and pairing difficulties.

Security Improvements: We've fixed an important security vulnerability related to legacy pairing for Pixel 4a and Pixel 3 XL.

Bluetooth Device Information Accuracy: We've fixed several bugs to ensure accurate pairing information and bond type are fetched.













This update, which is build AP31.240322.018, comes in at about 563 MB and includes the April 2024 security patch. Funnily enough, the Android version on the device itself is now denoted as "VanillaIceCream." Just one of those little bugs you encounter when you live the Beta life, I guess.





There are a few other things to keep in mind regarding this update. First, if you're already on the Android 14 QPR3 beta (and don't have a Pixel 5a), you'll get automatically bumped to Android 15 Beta 1 with no need to re-enroll on the beta program. If you want to remain in the QPR beta program and not update to Android 15, you can ignore this update. You can also remove your device from the beta program, but keep in mind that you will need to ignore the downgrade OTA and wait for the stable public release of QPR3 in June. You will be able to fully exit the program at that time and get back on the public release without having to wipe your phone. Furthermore, you will continue to receive minor updates until then.





Additionally, as a beta tester, you will have the opportunity to share your feedback with the Android team by using the Feedback app on your Pixel. Google is encouraging all feedback from us, so that the final release of Android 15 can be as bug-free as possible.