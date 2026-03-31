A 46% discount drops the Nothing Ear (a) to a new record low, letting you get them for peanuts
The earbuds are a steal at this price!
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Nothing Ear (a) held in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
As I just shared, you have mere hours to score a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 for a whopping $157 off. However, if you’re looking for affordable earbuds, then I suggest checking out this deal on the Nothing Ear (a).
Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a staggering 46% discount on these budget-friendly earphones, allowing you to score a pair for just south of $59. This saves you about $50 off the earbuds’ usual $109 cost and lets you treat yourself to a set at a new all-time low price. In other words, there has never been a better time to snag the Nothing Ear (a)!
Sure, the discount doesn’t come directly from Amazon, but the merchant offering it has a solid 100% positive rating on the platform. You’ll also have 30 days to ask for a refund if there’s an issue with your buds. Given that Amazon has shipped over 2K units in the past month alone, I don’t think you’ll have any problems. Just keep in mind that the deal is labeled as a “Big Spring Sale” offer; since today is the last day of the event, it will likely expire tomorrow.
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Being on the affordable side, these fellas can’t really compare with the best earbuds on the market. But they deliver solid value at their usual $110 price and an unbeatable one at their current sub-$59 cost. And no, I am not exaggerating.
While the soundstage is admittedly a bit narrow, they more than compensate for that with their punchy bass, which I bet you’ll fall in love with if you like hip-hop or techno. If you don’t, you can easily tailor the audio to your preferences via the EQ in the Nothing X companion app.
Similarly, their ANC isn’t on the level of top dogs like the Bose QuietComfort earbuds or Sony WF-1000XM6. Yet, it still does a pretty solid job of stopping pesky noises. Plus, they have good battery life, delivering up to 5.5 hours of listening time on their own with ANC enabled and up to 24 hours with the case. If you don't use active noise canceling, you’ll be looking at up to 42.5 hours of total playback, which is just jaw-dropping for such budget earbuds.
So, the moral of the story—or this deal post—is that the Nothing Ear (a) are a must-have at their current price on Amazon. Don’t miss out!
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