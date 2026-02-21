This iPad Pro M4 variant with 2TB is an unbelievable $600 off right now
Don't miss this ultra-rare chance to save $600 on one of the best iPads.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPad Pro M4 is one of the most powerful tablets. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
The iPad Pro M4 is a hit for any iPadOS fan. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPad Pro M5 may be ultra-powerful, but let's be honest — its predecessor is still way ahead of the best Android tablets. Plus, you can often find it at pretty remarkable discounts.
Take today, for example. Right now, the 11-inch model with cellular connectivity is down by a huge 27%, which saves you $600. Granted, I'm not talking about the cheapest variant with 256GB of storage — the promo is exclusively available on the 2TB option. This one can normally set you back nearly $2,200, but this bargain slashes it to just under $1,600.
But just how powerful is the iPad Pro M4? Actually, a lot. This device runs any app you can think of without breaking a sweat. It's fast, responsive, and a pure joy to interact with. Still not convinced? Check out our iPad Pro M4 review for more performance insights.
It's more than just pure muscle, though. This iPadOS device features dual-layered OLED panels, delivering excellent visuals. Even better, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling and animations.
Recommended For You
Bottom line: the iPad Pro M4 is a fantastic choice through and through. Sure, the new M5-powered option delivers even more potential on the performance front, but let's face it — it doesn't give you many other meaningful upgrades.
And the best part of it all? The 2TB variant with cellular support can now be yours for $600 off its original price, thanks to Amazon's incredibly good deal. If you've been waiting for a truly solid price cut, now's your chance to save big.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: