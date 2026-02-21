Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

This iPad Pro M4 variant with 2TB is an unbelievable $600 off right now

Don't miss this ultra-rare chance to save $600 on one of the best iPads.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A smiling woman holding the iPad Pro M4.
The iPad Pro M4 is one of the most powerful tablets. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
The iPad Pro M4 is a hit for any iPadOS fan. | Image by PhoneArena


The iPad Pro M5 may be ultra-powerful, but let's be honest — its predecessor is still way ahead of the best Android tablets. Plus, you can often find it at pretty remarkable discounts. 

Take today, for example. Right now, the 11-inch model with cellular connectivity is down by a huge 27%, which saves you $600. Granted, I'm not talking about the cheapest variant with 256GB of storage — the promo is exclusively available on the 2TB option. This one can normally set you back nearly $2,200, but this bargain slashes it to just under $1,600. 

Save $600 on the iPad Pro M4

$600 off (27%)
The iPad Pro M4 with cellular connectivity and 2TB of storage can now be yours at an incredible discount. Amazon now offers a solid $600 price cut, making this high-end tablet a much more affordable choice.
Buy at Amazon


But just how powerful is the iPad Pro M4? Actually, a lot. This device runs any app you can think of without breaking a sweat. It's fast, responsive, and a pure joy to interact with. Still not convinced? Check out our iPad Pro M4 review for more performance insights. 

It's more than just pure muscle, though. This iPadOS device features dual-layered OLED panels, delivering excellent visuals. Even better, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling and animations. 

Recommended For You

Battery life is just as amazing. This Apple tablet can give you a day of battery life with moderate use, making it a solid choice for work and entertainment alike. That said, charging takes a bit longer than you might expect. It supports charging at just 20W, so a full charge can take well over two hours.

Bottom line: the iPad Pro M4 is a fantastic choice through and through. Sure, the new M5-powered option delivers even more potential on the performance front, but let's face it — it doesn't give you many other meaningful upgrades. 

And the best part of it all? The 2TB variant with cellular support can now be yours for $600 off its original price, thanks to Amazon's incredibly good deal. If you've been waiting for a truly solid price cut, now's your chance to save big.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15800 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Vivo V70 is officially here with impressive Zeiss cameras: you're invited to the flagship party!
Vivo V70 is officially here with impressive Zeiss cameras: you're invited to the flagship party!
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite

Latest News

This iPad Pro M4 variant with 2TB is an unbelievable $600 off right now
This iPad Pro M4 variant with 2TB is an unbelievable $600 off right now
New Walmart promo turns the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) into a total bestseller
New Walmart promo turns the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) into a total bestseller
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
OpenAI’s iPhone killer device leaks with designs and pricing
OpenAI’s iPhone killer device leaks with designs and pricing
Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra benchmarks reveal just how powerful Snapdragon can be
Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra benchmarks reveal just how powerful Snapdragon can be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless