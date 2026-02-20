This is how the Galaxy S26 Ultra takes better photos with Samsung’s new image processing algorithm
A new leak provides a bit more detail about the software-based camera improvements on the Galaxy S26 Ultra that will enhance its hardware-level upgrade.
Taking photos will be a much more pleasant affair on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t just seeing a hardware-level improvement for photography, as the company has also designed a much better image processing algorithm according to reports. This algorithm has been reported on before and now new information has come out, making it pretty clear that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be a very capable photography machine.
Galaxy S26 Ultra has better image processing
According to previous reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature improved image processing algorithms that will completely eliminate the problem of inaccurate skin tones. Now, a new leak sheds more light on what else we can expect from the upcoming Samsung flagship.
Samsung has apparently improved the noise reduction algorithms as well. Now, you can expect everything to look a lot clearer. In an example given alongside this leak, it was emphasized how the sky won’t feature any imperfections anymore and will be a clear blue. Also, zoomed photos should also look a lot sharper and more detailed.
Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has adopted a new noise reduction algorithm.— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) February 20, 2026
This is the best Galaxy flagship ever, and the fault lines in the sky have disappeared, now a smooth, uniform blue.
Especially when you set it to 24MP mode, the resolution is very high, and the magnification…
Samsung has been aggressively marketing the camera improvements for its newest flagship phone, so clearly there’s a lot to be proud of here. However, Galaxy S26 Ultra marketing is more AI and less anything of substance. Nevertheless, the countless praises for the phone instill hope.
Will the Galaxy S26 Ultra be the best flagship of 2026? Why?
Other camera upgrades on Samsung’s flagship
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image by Evan Blass
As mentioned above, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will also feature a hardware-level camera improvement, though it’s not as major as people were hoping for. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a wider aperture on the back than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is actually why the camera bump is making a return.
With this new aperture, the phone will be able to take much better photos in challenging lighting conditions. Though, truthfully speaking, this is a much smaller upgrade than the variable aperture that is reportedly making its way to the iPhone 18 Pro this year. Fortunately, Samsung has also put in requests for variable aperture units from suppliers.
Nevertheless, with the wider aperture coupled with the better processing algorithms as well as the heavily marketed Galaxy AI, nighttime photos and videos should look excellent on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Samsung is pulling it back
In my opinion, Samsung has been making a lot of good moves recently. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 still amazes me because of how big an upgrade it was over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip also sounds very promising, and it’s probably the best candidate to mark the return of Samsung’s in-house chips to its flagship phones.
While I’m not a big fan of the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the wider aperture and the improved processing algorithms also make me hopeful for future Galaxy flagships. For me, personally, the biggest complaint about Samsung’s phones has always been about the small batteries.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will have faster charging speeds at last, and that makes me very hopeful that the company might finally be considering crossing the 5,000 mAh barrier. If it does, I’ll probably be happily posting about it over on X and Threads.
