Verizon may be experiencing issues
Verizon users are facing technical hurdles.
0comments
Verizon | Image by Light Reading
Verizon customers are reporting difficulties today. Most users are unable to log into their accounts, while others are experiencing intermittent service disruptions.
Verizon subscribers locked out of their accounts
Verizon users can't sign into their accounts. | Image by X
The nature of the problem cannot be ascertained, with the outage-tracking website Downdetector suggesting a spike in reports but not an outright outage.
The most common issue is that customers can't sign into the app or the website. The problem appears to have started around 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Which issues are you facing today as a Verizon customer?
We have reached out to Verizon for more information and will update the story if we hear back.
This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: