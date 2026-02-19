Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Verizon may be experiencing issues

Verizon users are facing technical hurdles.

Verizon Wireless service
verizon login app website service issues
Verizon | Image by Light Reading

Verizon customers are reporting difficulties today. Most users are unable to log into their accounts, while others are experiencing intermittent service disruptions.

Verizon subscribers locked out of their accounts



The nature of the problem cannot be ascertained, with the outage-tracking website Downdetector suggesting a spike in reports but not an outright outage.

The most common issue is that customers can't sign into the app or the website. The problem appears to have started around 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. 

Which issues are you facing today as a Verizon customer?
We have reached out to Verizon for more information and will update the story if we hear back.

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

Anam Hamid
