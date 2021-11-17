Notification Center

Motorola Android 5G

Motorola confirms impending 5G Snapdragon 888+ flagship with 'incredible photography experience'

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Motorola confirms impending 5G Snapdragon 888+ flagship with 'incredible photography experience'
Motorola may not be winning the global smartphone sales game (yet), but when it comes to marketing, promoting, and teasing its extensive family of mainly mid-end models with irresistible prices, the Lenovo-owned company is becoming harder and harder to beat.

With Samsung's Galaxy S22 series still a couple of months away and Apple's iPhone 14 lineup... even farther on the horizon, two fast-approaching Moto flagships are spending a lot of time in the spotlight right now.

One of these is being pretty aggressively teased on social media all across the old continent as we speak, apparently "coming soon" with a Snapdragon 888+ processor under its hood and a key focus on delivering an "incredible photography experience."

Although this mysterious device is not mentioned by name in Serbia, Romania, the Netherlands, or any of the other places undoubtedly set to receive it in the near future, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out we're dealing with the Moto G200 here.


Initially rumored to pack a standard Snapdragon 888 SoC, the 5G-enabled powerhouse is now widely expected to skip directly to Qualcomm's newest state-of-the-art chipset, thus representing an even bigger upgrade over the Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870 and Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 than previously believed.

Of course, there's also a chance the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (aka Edge X) is being teased today as opposed to the Moto G200 5G, but that particular model is tipped to take processing power to the next level with an unreleased Qualcomm SoC that may or may not be called Snapdragon 898.

Both the G200 and Edge 30 Ultra have been recently rumored for December announcements, although we wouldn't exactly be shocked if the former device ends up going official sooner than that now.


The "incredible photography experience", by the way, is to be made possible by a primary 108MP shooter, with the secondary 13MP and tertiary 2MP lenses on the back of the Moto G200 not sounding especially impressive.

That's probably going to help with the affordability angle of a handset likely to slot somewhere between today's best budget 5G phones and absolute heavy hitters like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

