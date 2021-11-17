Motorola confirms impending 5G Snapdragon 888+ flagship with 'incredible photography experience'





With Samsung's Galaxy S22 series still a couple of months away and Apple's iPhone 14 lineup... even farther on the horizon, two fast-approaching Moto flagships are spending a lot of time in the spotlight right now.





One of these is being pretty aggressively teased on social media all across the old continent as we speak, apparently "coming soon" with a Snapdragon 888+ processor under its hood and a key focus on delivering an "incredible photography experience."





Romania, Although this mysterious device is not mentioned by name in Serbia the Netherlands , or any of the other places undoubtedly set to receive it in the near future, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out we're dealing with the Moto G200 here.

















Both the G200 and Edge 30 Ultra have been recently rumored for December announcements, although we wouldn't exactly be shocked if the former device ends up going official sooner than that now.









The "incredible photography experience", by the way, is to be made possible by a primary 108MP shooter, with the secondary 13MP and tertiary 2MP lenses on the back of the Moto G200 not sounding especially impressive.









