The Moto G200 5G will become Motorola's first Snapdragon 888 flagship soon









Of course, with Snapdragon 888+ flagships already up for grabs in a number of markets from several different companies, it might be too late for Motorola to make a play for a spot among the best phones money can buy.

The Moto G200 could (eventually) see daylight in the US









Just like its forerunner, the undoubtedly 5G-capable Moto G200 should go on sale in other markets first, including China, where its name will purportedly be changed to Motorola Edge s30 to signal a family resemblance of sorts to the Snapdragon 870-powered Edge 20 Pro









If history is any indication, Motorola's hardcore US-based fans may need to wait until next year for the G200 5G to reach their country after making a commercial debut elsewhere as early as next month.









In addition to a Snapdragon 888 processor, the Moto G200 5G should come with a silky smooth 144Hz display sporting a Full HD+ resolution and unknown size, as well as an 8GB RAM count, a single 16MP selfie shooter, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 108, 13, and 2MP imaging sensors.





What else is Motorola working on?





The short answer to that question is "a lot." The more detailed answer comes (in part) from none other than Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, who recently tweeted a list of codenames of unreleased Motorola smartphones alongside their likely official monikers.





The Moto G200, aka Yukon, just so happens to be on that list, and the same goes for the Motorola "Tonga" ( Moto G Power 2022), Corfu (Moto G41), and Corfu Lite (Moto G31).













Then you have the 5G-enabled Moto G51 and G71 mid-rangers that we told you about just last week, and if the Moto G Power family is set for an expansion relatively soon, we're fairly certain that a G Stylus 2022 variant is not far away either.





