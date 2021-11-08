Moto Edge X teaser suggests Motorola's first gaming phone

Moto Edge X teaser suggests Motorola's first gaming phone0
The post, however, mentions the Moto Edge S, as well as the phrase “gaming phone”. The machine translation doesn’t do justice to the meaning, though. But when you combine the two, you get an infinitely powerful and full of expectations gaming phone. We know, it’s a bit of a stretch but mobile gaming is on the rise and most smartphone manufacturers try to exploit the gaming idea in one way or another.
The Motorola Moto Edge X
The aforementioned Moto Edge S launched worldwide as the Moto G100. You can check out our full review but long story short, it’s the most powerful Moto to date. It sports the Snapdragon 870 chipset - on paper, It’s 10 to 15% slower than the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888, but it feels much faster on the Moto G100.
What is the Moto Edge X then (or should we call it the Moto G200)? The leak also mentions some specks - it seems that Motorola has finally decided to put a flagship chipset in one of its models. The Edge X will supposedly sport a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz screen, 8GB of RAM, a 108MP main camera (out of a whopping total of six cameras!).
There’s another rumor going around that Motorola will be one of the first companies to release a Snapdragon 898-equipped phone. The official announcement will be happening during Qualcomm’s Tech Summit 2021, running from October 30 to December 2 (rumor has it that the Snapdragon 898 will be unveiled on the first day of the event).
Our take
There are two angles to this. One, Motorola is probably going to try and enter the real flagship territory with its next phone - the Moto Edge X. Or the company will be venturing into the gaming phones territory. Both are not mutually exclusive, of course.
Lenovo’s market share in the US grew from 4% in Q1 2020 to a whopping 12% by Q2 2021 (the numbers include Motorola phones as well). It’s the void left by LG when the Korean company decided to call it quits, and it’s the perfect opportunity for Motorola to expand.
Motorola has been nailing budget phones and midrangers for years now, but the company has always lacked a true flagship. Could it be the Moto Edge X? Most likely! The only thing we have to worry about is the price.
Nowadays almost every company can dish out a flagship-grade phone with killer specs. But at what cost? If Motorola manages to keep the price down with its first true flagship and/or gaming phone, this could further boost sales and reinforce its market position.
