The Moto Watch 100 is an incredibly cheap smartwatch with outstanding battery life









No Wear OS, no deal?





Up for pre-order right now in the US in Glacier Silver and Phantom Black hues ahead of a scheduled shipment start on December 10, the feature-packed Moto Watch 100 will set you back a measly $99.99.





Motorola eBuyNow had to cut a few corners and make a number of major compromises. That's a whopping 150 bucks less than the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 version, for instance, so naturally,eBuyNow had to cut a few corners and make a number of major compromises.









The biggest weakness is by far the lack of Wear OS support, with Google's (moderately) popular platform being replaced by a proprietary operating system dubbed simply Moto OS. This may or may not prove to be as "streamlined" and energy-efficient as advertised, but the fact of the matter is we don't know what to expect from a user experience standpoint, and that sort of thing rarely turns out great.





What's undoubtedly great is the incredible range of health and wellness tools included at a single Benjamin, from an obligatory heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope to standalone GPS connectivity, a state-of-the-art SpO2 sensor taking care of blood oxygen supervision, in-depth sleep tracking, and no less than 26 built-in sport modes.





Obviously, there was no way to squeeze life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection capabilities into that budget as well, and the same seems to go for NFC-enabled wrist payments.





On the decidedly bright side of things, the elegant device comes with a robust 42mm aluminum case, top-notch 5ATM water resistance, and interchangeable bands (only one black silicone strap in the box, though).

The quality/price ratio is almost too good to be true









Of course, you can't argue the Moto Watch 100 is anywhere near as handsome as the latter Wear OS-powered Samsung smartwatch (or the Wear OS-powered third-gen Moto 360), but the obvious bulkiness is at least in part offset by brilliant battery life.









On paper, this looks like a champion in that particular area, eclipsing even the $400 Garmin Venu 2 series with up to 14 days (!!!) of endurance on a single charge. And speaking of charging, the Moto Watch 100 also promises to fill up its reasonably hefty 355mAh cell in as little as 60 minutes, which is yet another thing you usually only get from some of the best smartwatches (with the highest prices) out there.





On top of everything, the 1.3 -inch circular LCD panel looks as sharp and as bright as they come (even though the actual resolution is kept under wraps for some reason), and yes, the Moto Watch 100 supports Always-on Display functionality too.



