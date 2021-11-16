Check out the very respectable specs of the upcoming Moto G71 5G mid-ranger

Check out the very respectable specs of the upcoming Moto G71 5G mid-ranger1
But the Lenovo-owned company is still doing what it does best as well, releasing budget-friendly mid-ranger after mid-ranger in various markets around the world. The next such device is reportedly codenamed "Corfu5G" after a beautiful Greek island, which highlights its (loose) family connection to the "Cyprus5G", aka Moto G51.
According to Nils Ahrensmeier, who just so happened to blow the premium Moto G200's cover too earlier today, a Snapdragon 695 processor will reside under the G71's hood along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.
Unfortunately, we don't really expect the Moto G71 5G to ever reach US shores, which is that much more disappointing when you also consider the hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting blazing fast 30W charging, IP52 water and dust resistance, and headphone jack tipped to be part of this undoubtedly affordable package as well.
Curiously enough, the Full HD+ 6.43-inch display would make the device significantly smaller than the 6.8-inch Moto G51 5G (which comes with the same exact pixel count), while the triple rear-facing camera arrangement sounds eerily familiar, including a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.