Motorola Android 5G

Check out the very respectable specs of the upcoming Moto G71 5G mid-ranger

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Check out the very respectable specs of the upcoming Moto G71 5G mid-ranger
For the first time in around a year and a half, Motorola is making headlines with an actual flagship (or two), preparing to give Apple and Samsung a run for their money in the ultra-competitive high-end smartphone arena before 2021 wraps up.

But the Lenovo-owned company is still doing what it does best as well, releasing budget-friendly mid-ranger after mid-ranger in various markets around the world. The next such device is reportedly codenamed "Corfu5G" after a beautiful Greek island, which highlights its (loose) family connection to the "Cyprus5G", aka Moto G51.

Expected to be called Moto G71 when it eventually sees daylight, this thing was recently pictured as it snagged Tenaa's regulatory approval in China, and now almost all of its key specs are revealed by a typically reliable source with German website TechnikNews (translated here).

According to Nils Ahrensmeier, who just so happened to blow the premium Moto G200's cover too earlier today, a Snapdragon 695 processor will reside under the G71's hood along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. 

While far from a screamer, that hot new chipset is obviously likely to outperform the Snapdragon 480+ powering the Moto G51 5G before also finding its way inside other contenders for the title of best budget 5G phone out there like the OnePlus Nord N20.

Unfortunately, we don't really expect the Moto G71 5G to ever reach US shores, which is that much more disappointing when you also consider the hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting blazing fast 30W charging, IP52 water and dust resistance, and headphone jack tipped to be part of this undoubtedly affordable package as well.

Curiously enough, the Full HD+ 6.43-inch display would make the device significantly smaller than the 6.8-inch Moto G51 5G (which comes with the same exact pixel count), while the triple rear-facing camera arrangement sounds eerily familiar, including a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.

All in all, we can definitely see a market for the Moto G71 5G, despite its numerous similarities with the G51 5G and a few other Motorola mid-rangers available across Europe, Asia, and even North America.

