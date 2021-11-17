The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is here with a 90Hz display and a 3-day battery life

The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is here with a 90Hz display and a 3-day battery life0
Design
When it comes to looks, the Moto G Power (2022) isn’t one to remember. This phone looks quite conservative, with it only having one color option: Dark Grove.
The back of the phone is plastic, with a small camera module for its triple-camera system located in the top left corner. The camera module itself has rounded edges and a different finish compared to the rest of the back of the Moto G Power (2022). A fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the phone, with the Motorola logo printed on it.
This phone has a rather big chin below its display and a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle. The all-around shape of the display and the bezels reminds us of the LG G6 from back in the day.
If you’re interested in how big the Moto G Power (2022) is, it measures 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm with a weight of 203g. This isn’t a thin phone, but that’s the price one needs to pay in order to offer amazing battery life. The new Motorola has an IP52 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand the occasional drops of water, but it cannot be submerged.
Display and cameras
The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) has a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. Fortunately, while the resolution of the display isn’t impressive, its 90Hz refresh rate is. This will help the phone feel faster and offer a better gaming experience.
As mentioned earlier, the Moto G Power (2022) rocks a new triple-camera system. The main camera is a 50MP shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and QuadPixel technology. QuadPixel combines four pixels into a one bigger pixel, which improves the camera performance and saves on memory. The rest of the sensors are a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera.
If you’re interested in video recording, you might be disappointed to hear that the Moto G Power (2022)’s maximum filming resolution is 1080p 30fps.
The front camera’s video resolution is the same as the back. The selfie shooter of the new Moto G phone is an 8MP punch-hole sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.
Performance, software, and battery life
Motorola’s new Moto G Power uses a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. This is a new budget processor, which unfortunately doesn’t support 5G connectivity. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage, depending on the version you choose.
The Moto G Power (2022) runs Android 11 out of the box. An update to Android 12 is expected, but not guaranteed at this point.
This phone’s best advantage over its rivals is its battery life. Motorola says the new Moto G Power can last three days on a single charge. This is thanks to its big 5,000mAh battery and its power-efficient processor.
It is good to hear the Moto G Power (2022) doesn’t need to charge very often, as it only supports 10W charging, which is pretty slow by today’s standards. At least you get the charging brick in the box.
Price and availability
The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) will be available at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months. The new budget-friendly phone will also be offered at Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, and Google Fi soon.
You’ll be able to purchase an unlocked Moto G Power (2022) at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s online store in early 2022 at $199.99 for the 64GB of storage version and $249.99 for the 128GB one.
.