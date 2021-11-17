The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is here with a 90Hz display and a 3-day battery life

Performance, software, and battery life

Price and availability

Motorola’s new Moto G Power uses a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. This is a new budget processor, which unfortunately doesn’t support 5G connectivity. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage, depending on the version you choose.The Moto G Power (2022) runs Android 11 out of the box. An update to Android 12 is expected, but not guaranteed at this point.This phone’s best advantage over its rivals is its battery life. Motorola says the new Moto G Power can last three days on a single charge. This is thanks to its big 5,000mAh battery and its power-efficient processor.It is good to hear the Moto G Power (2022) doesn’t need to charge very often, as it only supports 10W charging, which is pretty slow by today’s standards. At least you get the charging brick in the box.The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) will be available at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months. The new budget-friendly phone will also be offered at Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, and Google Fi soon.You’ll be able to purchase an unlocked Moto G Power (2022) at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s online store in early 2022 at $199.99 for the 64GB of storage version and $249.99 for the 128GB one.