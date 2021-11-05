Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Accessories Apple

Motorola, OnePlus, and Samsung split LG's market share, leaving Americans even less choice

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Motorola, OnePlus, and Samsung split LG's market share, leaving Americans even less choice
While Apple is undergoing its usual new iPhone market share boost, from 39% to 42%, Counterpoint Research made you all clairvoyants for predicting who will grab the LG phones' piece of the phone market pie in the US.

LG is out, which company will replace it?

None. Apple and Samsung will feast on LG's remains
32.45%
OnePlus will get a big bite!
14.22%
Sony might get a boost...
13.22%
Motorola will be the new LG!
18.32%
Other - (Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Huawei, TCL, Nokia)
14.92%
We forgot the Pixels! Fingers crossed for the Pixel 6!
6.87%
Votes 3291


This past quarter has been the first LG-less one, after the company announced the shut down of its phone business in Q2, and, boy, has the "Other" category suffered a blow as a result. LG used to be the third most popular phone brand in the US, after Apple and Samsung, and enjoyed up to double digit market share, or exactly the 10% annual drop in the "Other" category below.


As you can see, the LG carcass was picked apart mostly by Samsung, which increased its US market share from 30% to 35%, riding on the wings of its popular foldable phones' launch but also on the introduction of great budget 5G phones like the Galaxy A32 in Q3. 

It is followed by OnePlus that is now at 3%, and Motorola whose percentage point gain means it has now replaced LG in the top 3 phone maker ranks, at least in the US, be it brand nostalgia, or great Motorola phones.

Don't pop the champagne cork just yet, as all these movers and shakers simply mean that the dearth of smartphone choices in the US has become even more acute. A recent  NYT article likened the Apple-Samsung duopoly in the US to Coke and Pepsi, and it was only talking about the first half of the year when those two collectively held 71% of the market, not the 77% they have now. Bummer.

 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Best Verizon phones to buy - updated November 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  16
Best Verizon phones to buy - updated November 2021
Poll: What would it take for you to leave iPhone for Android?
by Mariyan Slavov,  8
Poll: What would it take for you to leave iPhone for Android?
Poll: Best smartphone series of 2021? Samsung wins!
by Mariyan Slavov,  24
Poll: Best smartphone series of 2021? Samsung wins!
The best Samsung phones - updated November 2021
by Daniel Petrov,  60
The best Samsung phones - updated November 2021
The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
by Iskra Petrova,  1
The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
The best AT&T phones to buy - updated November 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  6
The best AT&T phones to buy - updated November 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless