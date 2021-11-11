This is (probably) the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 898 in all its glory





That's right, the company that has yet to release a single Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is reportedly gearing up to do just that any day now, potentially following the Moto G200 5G with an even more impressive handset unusually quickly.





Officially teased in China under the Moto Edge X name earlier this week, the (no longer) mysterious gaming beast could be unveiled soon as one of the world's very first devices to make use of Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 898 processor.





A premium but somewhat unremarkable design













While we wouldn't go so far as to say the Edge 30 Ultra backplate looks boring, the pill-shaped camera island at the top left corner arguably lacks a certain je ne sais quoi, and the same goes for the front panel, which is surrounded by slim but very much noticeable bezels.





The single centered hole punch is not much to write home about in today's high-end smartphone landscape either, while the eponymous feature of 2020's original Motorola Edge and Edge+ is nowhere to be found this time around.





All of that being said, the non-curvy 6.6-inch display, undoubtedly premium build quality, and overall "traditional" vibe of the Moto Edge X 5G may actually deliver an attractive value proposition for consumers feeling like Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus are trying too hard to mess with a formula that just works.

Now those are some impressive specs and features





If you're hoping to see this bad boy bid for the title of best budget 5G phone based on its conventional design, flat screen, triple rear shooter system, and lack of headphone jack, you might actually be disappointed to hear the other specifications rumored today.









We're talking 144Hz OLED display refresh rate technology, the same 50MP primary imaging sensor found on the back of the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro , a 50MP secondary rear-facing lens, a 60MP (!!!) front-facing shooter, and a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging support.





In many ways, it sounds like the Edge 30 Ultra 5G could eclipse the fast-approaching Galaxy S22 Ultra , as well as all other Samsung handsets in circulation today, to go after the very best phones out there. Of course, depending on how soon Motorola can put this thing in stores around the world, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 898 SoC may or may not prove to be a key selling point.





The recommended price in markets like the US remains the biggest question mark now, as well as the ultimate make-or-break element, with the Snapdragon 898 processor expected to be paired with up to 12 gigs of memory and a maximum of 256GB internal storage space. The third rear camera should be a largely useless 2MP unit of some sort (depth or macro), while the IP52 water and dust resistance could clearly be better. Overall, however, Motorola's flagship comeback looks destined for greatness, at least on paper.





