Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Motorola Android 5G

This is (probably) the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 898 in all its glory

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
This is (probably) the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 898 in all its glory
Motorola is in the news a lot of late, preparing so many new low and mid-end smartphones that we've literally lost count, as well as one or two different high-enders... for a change. 

That's right, the company that has yet to release a single Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is reportedly gearing up to do just that any day now, potentially following the Moto G200 5G with an even more impressive handset unusually quickly.

Officially teased in China under the Moto Edge X name earlier this week, the (no longer) mysterious gaming beast could be unveiled soon as one of the world's very first devices to make use of Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 898 processor.

Obviously, something like that can't stay exclusive to China for long, with a global launch and rebranding to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra also expected to take place in the relatively near future. On top of everything, a tireless leaker you might know as @OnLeaks is today doing what he does best, adding high-quality renders to the Edge X/Edge 30 Ultra equation.

A premium but somewhat unremarkable design


We'll be honest, we kind of expected the trend of unconventional Android flagship designs and quirky rear camera modules to continue after the recent Sony Xperia Pro-I announcement and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro exposés.


While we wouldn't go so far as to say the Edge 30 Ultra backplate looks boring, the pill-shaped camera island at the top left corner arguably lacks a certain je ne sais quoi, and the same goes for the front panel, which is surrounded by slim but very much noticeable bezels.

The single centered hole punch is not much to write home about in today's high-end smartphone landscape either, while the eponymous feature of 2020's original Motorola Edge and Edge+ is nowhere to be found this time around.

All of that being said, the non-curvy 6.6-inch display, undoubtedly premium build quality, and overall "traditional" vibe of the Moto Edge X 5G may actually deliver an attractive value proposition for consumers feeling like Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus are trying too hard to mess with a formula that just works.

Now those are some impressive specs and features


If you're hoping to see this bad boy bid for the title of best budget 5G phone based on its conventional design, flat screen, triple rear shooter system, and lack of headphone jack, you might actually be disappointed to hear the other specifications rumored today.


We're talking 144Hz OLED display refresh rate technology, the same 50MP primary imaging sensor found on the back of the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro, a 50MP secondary rear-facing lens, a 60MP (!!!) front-facing shooter, and a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging support.

In many ways, it sounds like the Edge 30 Ultra 5G could eclipse the fast-approaching Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as all other Samsung handsets in circulation today, to go after the very best phones out there. Of course, depending on how soon Motorola can put this thing in stores around the world, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 898 SoC may or may not prove to be a key selling point.

The recommended price in markets like the US remains the biggest question mark now, as well as the ultimate make-or-break element, with the Snapdragon 898 processor expected to be paired with up to 12 gigs of memory and a maximum of 256GB internal storage space. The third rear camera should be a largely useless 2MP unit of some sort (depth or macro), while the IP52 water and dust resistance could clearly be better. Overall, however, Motorola's flagship comeback looks destined for greatness, at least on paper.

Motorola's first true 2021 5G flagship will put Samsung to shame with its blazing fast charging
Motorola's first true 2021 5G flagship will put Samsung to shame with its blazing fast charging
3 days ago, 1:34 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola is now the top 3 phone vendor in America, leaving us with even less choice
Motorola is now the top 3 phone vendor in America, leaving us with even less choice
Nov 05, 2021, 5:27 AM, by Daniel Petrov
The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
Oct 25, 2021, 8:44 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline
Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline
Oct 21, 2021, 5:36 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

If you die, your Legacy Contacts can inherit your iCloud account (iOS 15.2)
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
If you die, your Legacy Contacts can inherit your iCloud account (iOS 15.2)
Epic Games CEO to attend global conference for app store fairness
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Epic Games CEO to attend global conference for app store fairness
This hot new deal on an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is too good to turn down
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This hot new deal on an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is too good to turn down
Amazon puts another two great Fitbit devices on sale for Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon puts another two great Fitbit devices on sale for Black Friday
The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless