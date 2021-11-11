This is (probably) the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 898 in all its glory

This is (probably) the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 898 in all its glory0
That's right, the company that has yet to release a single Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is reportedly gearing up to do just that any day now, potentially following the Moto G200 5G with an even more impressive handset unusually quickly.
Obviously, something like that can't stay exclusive to China for long, with a global launch and rebranding to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra also expected to take place in the relatively near future. On top of everything, a tireless leaker you might know as @OnLeaks is today doing what he does best, adding high-quality renders to the Edge X/Edge 30 Ultra equation.
A premium but somewhat unremarkable design
We'll be honest, we kind of expected the trend of unconventional Android flagship designs and quirky rear camera modules to continue after the recent Sony Xperia Pro-I announcement and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro exposés.
While we wouldn't go so far as to say the Edge 30 Ultra backplate looks boring, the pill-shaped camera island at the top left corner arguably lacks a certain je ne sais quoi, and the same goes for the front panel, which is surrounded by slim but very much noticeable bezels.
All of that being said, the non-curvy 6.6-inch display, undoubtedly premium build quality, and overall "traditional" vibe of the Moto Edge X 5G may actually deliver an attractive value proposition for consumers feeling like Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus are trying too hard to mess with a formula that just works.
Now those are some impressive specs and features
If you're hoping to see this bad boy bid for the title of best budget 5G phone based on its conventional design, flat screen, triple rear shooter system, and lack of headphone jack, you might actually be disappointed to hear the other specifications rumored today.
We're talking 144Hz OLED display refresh rate technology, the same 50MP primary imaging sensor found on the back of the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro, a 50MP secondary rear-facing lens, a 60MP (!!!) front-facing shooter, and a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging support.
In many ways, it sounds like the Edge 30 Ultra 5G could eclipse the fast-approaching Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as all other Samsung handsets in circulation today, to go after the very best phones out there. Of course, depending on how soon Motorola can put this thing in stores around the world, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 898 SoC may or may not prove to be a key selling point.