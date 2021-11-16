The Moto G200 5G gets a bunch of leaked renders and a rumored Snapdragon 888+ SoC





While the number one global handset vendor unveiled the Galaxy S21 , S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 in 2021 alone, Motorola inexplicably left the May 2020-released Edge+ flagship without a proper sequel.





That's even harder to explain if you consider the strong reviews of the aggressively curved 6.7-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse, which marked a comeback of sorts after a high-end hiatus of nearly three years. Now Motorola is preparing another comeback, and this time around, the company could roll out two different flagships pretty much simultaneously... under three different names.

Behold the Moto G200





Unlike the Moto G100 5G , which came out packing a high-end-ish Snapdragon 870 SoC when the best Android phones had already made the jump from Snapdragon 865 to 888 processing power, the G200 is expected to carry a state-of-the-art Qualcomm chipset under its hood.





According to a TechnikNews report from last month, we're looking at the same exact Snapdragon 888 silicon found inside the aforementioned Galaxy S21 family... and almost all other Android flagships available today.





But a generally reliable Weibo tipster now claims Motorola is planning to play the "dual flagship combination card" as early as next month, with one of the two fast-approaching powerhouses likely to feature a Snapdragon 888+ SoC.









While Digital Chat Station avoids to mention the Moto G200 5G by name, we're fairly certain this is in fact the device he's talking about. Because the Snapdragon 888+ is not a lot faster than the "regular" model, it feels more important to focus on the first batch of high-res G200 renders leaked by TechnikNews today.





These images seem to depict a somewhat generic high-end smartphone with a centered hole punch undoubtedly housing a single selfie shooter, relatively thick bezels all around (by "modern" flagship standards, at least), three not-very-protruding rear-facing cameras arranged vertically in the top left corner, and two different shades of blue.





The handset's rumored 108MP primary snapper is essentially "confirmed" today, with the rest of the previously speculated specs including a secondary 13MP lens, a tertiary 2MP sensor, a 16MP front-facing cam, Full HD+ display resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and 8 gigs of RAM as standard.

Don't forget about the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra/Edge X









That's the aptly named ultra-high-end model tipped to pack Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 898 beast, mind you, alongside a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of blazing fast 68W charging, a triple rear camera system including two 50MP sensors, a 60MP selfie shooter, and a maximum of 12GB RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space.













Of the two, the Moto G200 5G is much more likely to see daylight in the US in addition to various Asian and European countries, although it's a little too early to go into any availability (or pricing) details.





To say that Motorola's smartphone portfolio is crowded, convoluted, and confusing would probably be the understatement of the year in the mobile tech industry. But one thing the Lenovo-owned company has made pretty clear in the last few years is its lack of interest in the high-end market segment so comfortably dominated by Apple and Samsung around the world.