Samsung

Galaxy S22 series price leak spells trouble for the Ultra buyers

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Galaxy S22 series price leak spells trouble for the Ultra buyers
Last we heard about the pricing intentions of Samsung with the Galaxy S22 series, they weren't going to differ from the S21 line launch prices, even though we'd have a new design and more powerful components. 

Samsung, however, may have changed its mind, after running into production difficulties with the new Exynos 2200 processor and considering the general chip shortage times we are living in. 

Tipster Gallox claims that we may see up to $100 increase in the Galaxy S22 line prices, and the highest number in the price list increase range would go to the S22 Ultra:

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 launch price: $849
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ launch price: $1049
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 launch price: $1299

Bear in mind that the source is also advising those are prices for 256GB models, as Samsung is allegedly preparing to double the base Galaxy S22 line members storage from the get-go. This will set its phones even further apart from Apple's iPhone 13 series that start at 128GB of base storage. What do you think, would you gladly pay $50 more for 128GB more?

Unless you get the S22 Ultra at a $1299 price, of course, then those same 128GB will cost you a Benjamin more than the S21 Ultra base price, yet you will also get a Note-like phone with a stylus silo, something that the S21 Ultra can never offer.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

