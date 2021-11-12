Galaxy S22 series price leak spells trouble for the Ultra buyers

Galaxy S22 series price leak spells trouble for the Ultra buyers0
Samsung, however, may have changed its mind, after running into production difficulties with the new Exynos 2200 processor and considering the general chip shortage times we are living in.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 launch price: $849
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ launch price: $1049
- Samsung Galaxy S22 launch price: $1299
Bear in mind that the source is also advising those are prices for 256GB models, as Samsung is allegedly preparing to double the base Galaxy S22 line members storage from the get-go. This will set its phones even further apart from Apple's iPhone 13 series that start at 128GB of base storage. What do you think, would you gladly pay $50 more for 128GB more?