The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color Buy at BestBuy





Do I know for sure that the Razr Plus (2025) will drop lower than $799.99 for Amazon Prime members in less than two weeks? Obviously not. Is there any other way to get this device at a substantial discount right now (in either a Mocha Mousse or Hit Pink hue)? No, there is not.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

and realizing just how much value you can get at a very reasonable price. So, yes, I strongly recommend you at least consider pulling the trigger today after taking a long, hard look at the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) spec sheet and realizing just how much value you can get at a very reasonable price.





I'm talking larger 6.9 and 4-inch screens than Samsung's (significantly costlier) Galaxy Z Flip 6 , Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processing power, not one but two different 50MP cameras, an equally impressive 32MP selfie snapper, and somehow, a hefty 4,000mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support squeezed into a premium body measuring just 7.1mm in thickness (when unfolded).





Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy rocks both a durable titanium hinge and stylish vegan leather finish? Granted, the Razr Ultra (2025) is even better, with a little extra screen real estate, a faster processor under the hood, and a bigger battery... which is why it also costs a lot more than $799.99 and is thus by no means a decent budget-friendly foldable option this summer.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

If you can't decide which of Motorola's three 2025 Razr devices you should get this summer, Best Buy could well help you make up your mind with an outstanding new deal of the day. As that label suggests, you have (less than) 24 hours to go for an unlocked Razr+ (2025) in a Pantone Mocha Mousse color at $799.99 instead of its $999.99 list price with no strings attached and no special requirements.