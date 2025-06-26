Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time

One of 2025's best new foldable devices is on sale at a killer price in a stunning colorway for a very limited time.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) in Mocha Mousse color
If you can't decide which of Motorola's three 2025 Razr devices you should get this summer, Best Buy could well help you make up your mind with an outstanding new deal of the day. As that label suggests, you have (less than) 24 hours to go for an unlocked Razr+ (2025) in a Pantone Mocha Mousse color at $799.99 instead of its $999.99 list price with no strings attached and no special requirements.

This is a totally unprecedented discount for that particular paint job, and while the same handset has actually been sold by Amazon at an even lower price recently in a Hot Pink flavor, that promotion has since expired, making this by far your best opportunity to save big on one of the greatest foldables around... ahead of Prime Day 2025.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color
Buy at BestBuy

Do I know for sure that the Razr Plus (2025) will drop lower than $799.99 for Amazon Prime members in less than two weeks? Obviously not. Is there any other way to get this device at a substantial discount right now (in either a Mocha Mousse or Hit Pink hue)? No, there is not.

So, yes, I strongly recommend you at least consider pulling the trigger today after taking a long, hard look at the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) spec sheet and realizing just how much value you can get at a very reasonable price. 

I'm talking larger 6.9 and 4-inch screens than Samsung's (significantly costlier) Galaxy Z Flip 6, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processing power, not one but two different 50MP cameras, an equally impressive 32MP selfie snapper, and somehow, a hefty 4,000mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support squeezed into a premium body measuring just 7.1mm in thickness (when unfolded).

Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy rocks both a durable titanium hinge and stylish vegan leather finish? Granted, the Razr Ultra (2025) is even better, with a little extra screen real estate, a faster processor under the hood, and a bigger battery... which is why it also costs a lot more than $799.99 and is thus by no means a decent budget-friendly foldable option this summer.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
79 stories
26 Jun, 2025
The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time
21 Jun, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
18 Jun, 2025
The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable impossible to turn down at $300 off
17 Jun, 2025
The cutting-edge Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable is even more compelling at a $130 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 2

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users

Latest News

PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless