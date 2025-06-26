The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time
One of 2025's best new foldable devices is on sale at a killer price in a stunning colorway for a very limited time.
If you can't decide which of Motorola's three 2025 Razr devices you should get this summer, Best Buy could well help you make up your mind with an outstanding new deal of the day. As that label suggests, you have (less than) 24 hours to go for an unlocked Razr+ (2025) in a Pantone Mocha Mousse color at $799.99 instead of its $999.99 list price with no strings attached and no special requirements.
This is a totally unprecedented discount for that particular paint job, and while the same handset has actually been sold by Amazon at an even lower price recently in a Hot Pink flavor, that promotion has since expired, making this by far your best opportunity to save big on one of the greatest foldables around... ahead of Prime Day 2025.
Do I know for sure that the Razr Plus (2025) will drop lower than $799.99 for Amazon Prime members in less than two weeks? Obviously not. Is there any other way to get this device at a substantial discount right now (in either a Mocha Mousse or Hit Pink hue)? No, there is not.
So, yes, I strongly recommend you at least consider pulling the trigger today after taking a long, hard look at the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) spec sheet and realizing just how much value you can get at a very reasonable price.
I'm talking larger 6.9 and 4-inch screens than Samsung's (significantly costlier) Galaxy Z Flip 6, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processing power, not one but two different 50MP cameras, an equally impressive 32MP selfie snapper, and somehow, a hefty 4,000mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support squeezed into a premium body measuring just 7.1mm in thickness (when unfolded).
Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy rocks both a durable titanium hinge and stylish vegan leather finish? Granted, the Razr Ultra (2025) is even better, with a little extra screen real estate, a faster processor under the hood, and a bigger battery... which is why it also costs a lot more than $799.99 and is thus by no means a decent budget-friendly foldable option this summer.
