The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities





Do I know for sure that the Razr Plus (2025) will drop lower than $799.99 for Amazon Prime members in less than two weeks? Obviously not. Is there any other way to get this device at a substantial discount right now (in either a Mocha Mousse or Hit Pink hue)? No, there is not.

and realizing just how much value you can get at a very reasonable price. So, yes, I strongly recommend you at least consider pulling the trigger today after taking a long, hard look at the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) spec sheet and realizing just how much value you can get at a very reasonable price.





I'm talking larger 6.9 and 4-inch screens than Samsung's (significantly costlier) Galaxy Z Flip 6 , Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processing power, not one but two different 50MP cameras, an equally impressive 32MP selfie snapper, and somehow, a hefty 4,000mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support squeezed into a premium body measuring just 7.1mm in thickness (when unfolded).





Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy rocks both a durable titanium hinge and stylish vegan leather finish? Granted, the Razr Ultra (2025) is even better, with a little extra screen real estate, a faster processor under the hood, and a bigger battery... which is why it also costs a lot more than $799.99 and is thus by no means a decent budget-friendly foldable option this summer.

