Amazon has the brand-new Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable on sale at an astounding discount

At $700 instead of $999.99, this ultra-flexible Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powerhouse with two huge screens is simply impossible to turn down right now.
There aren't a lot of guarantees in life, but in addition to selling at very reasonable prices at launch (every single time), Motorola's Razr and Edge-series handsets are frequently discounted shortly after their US commercial releases to become even harder to beat in terms of their bang for your buck.
Right now, for instance, the Razr+ (2025) foldable is marked down by a staggering 300 bucks from a list price of $999.99, and as the name suggests, this is a brand-new high-end model with a decidedly premium and sophisticated design, as well as some pretty impressive specs (especially for that freshly reduced price).
We're talking not just a large, sharp, and smooth 6.9-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate technology and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood, but also a generously sized 4-inch cover screen with ultra-advanced 165Hz refresh rate support of its own and a hefty 12GB RAM count paired with a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space.
That secondary screen is considerably larger than what the "regular" Razr (2025) offers in the same department, which is notable because the Razr+ (2025) is now just as affordable as its humbler brother. That Plus moniker, of course, is justified by a number of other advantages as well, including a snappier processor, more memory, better rear-facing dual camera system, and faster charging.
At $300 under its regular price, this bad boy might just be the best foldable you can buy at the time of this writing... as long as you're okay with a slightly slower chipset than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola's generally poorer long-term software support compared to Samsung.
The Razr Plus (2025), mind you, is massively discounted only by Amazon in a single love-it-or-hate-it "Hot Pink" colorway, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to act before the price point inevitably goes back up to $999.99.
