Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Amazon has the brand-new Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable on sale at an astounding discount

At $700 instead of $999.99, this ultra-flexible Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powerhouse with two huge screens is simply impossible to turn down right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr Plus (2025)
There aren't a lot of guarantees in life, but in addition to selling at very reasonable prices at launch (every single time), Motorola's Razr and Edge-series handsets are frequently discounted shortly after their US commercial releases to become even harder to beat in terms of their bang for your buck.

Right now, for instance, the Razr+ (2025) foldable is marked down by a staggering 300 bucks from a list price of $999.99, and as the name suggests, this is a brand-new high-end model with a decidedly premium and sophisticated design, as well as some pretty impressive specs (especially for that freshly reduced price).

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color
Buy at Amazon

We're talking not just a large, sharp, and smooth 6.9-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate technology and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood, but also a generously sized 4-inch cover screen with ultra-advanced 165Hz refresh rate support of its own and a hefty 12GB RAM count paired with a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space.

That secondary screen is considerably larger than what the "regular" Razr (2025) offers in the same department, which is notable because the Razr+ (2025) is now just as affordable as its humbler brother. That Plus moniker, of course, is justified by a number of other advantages as well, including a snappier processor, more memory, better rear-facing dual camera system, and faster charging.

At $300 under its regular price, this bad boy might just be the best foldable you can buy at the time of this writing... as long as you're okay with a slightly slower chipset than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola's generally poorer long-term software support compared to Samsung.

The Razr Plus (2025), mind you, is massively discounted only by Amazon in a single love-it-or-hate-it "Hot Pink" colorway, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to act before the price point inevitably goes back up to $999.99.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
74 stories
09 Jun, 2025
Amazon has the brand-new Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable on sale at an astounding discount
06 Jun, 2025
The clock is ticking on this exclusive Razr Ultra (2025) deal at Motorola
21 May, 2025
Save a massive $200 on the Motorola Razr (2024) at the official store
07 May, 2025
Motorola kicks off Razr Ultra (2025) pre-orders with an exclusive 1TB upgrade deal
24 Apr, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $200 off and sells with a nice $49.99 freebie at the official store
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

Latest News

Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
T-Mobile updates activation policy, creating difficulties for some users
T-Mobile updates activation policy, creating difficulties for some users
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image
Best Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deals: what to expect
Best Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deals: what to expect
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless