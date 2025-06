Amazon has the brand-new Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable on sale at an astounding discount

Right now, for instance, the Razr+ (2025) foldable is marked down by a staggering 300 bucks from a list price of $999.99, and as the name suggests, this is a brand-new high-end model with a decidedly premium and sophisticated design, as well as some pretty impressive specs (especially for that freshly reduced price). Right now, for instance, the Razr+ (2025) foldable is marked down by a staggering 300 bucks from a list price of $999.99, and as the name suggests, this is a brand-new high-end model with a decidedly premium and sophisticated design, as well as some pretty impressive specs (especially for that freshly reduced price).

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color Buy at Amazon





We're talking not just a large, sharp, and smooth 6.9-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate technology and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood, but also a generously sized 4-inch cover screen with ultra-advanced 165Hz refresh rate support of its own and a hefty 12GB RAM count paired with a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space.



That secondary screen is considerably larger than what the "regular" Razr (2025) offers in the same department, which is notable because the Razr+ (2025) is now just as affordable as its humbler brother. That Plus moniker, of course, is justified by a number of other advantages as well, including a snappier processor, more memory, better rear-facing dual camera system, and faster charging.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the At $300 under its regular price, this bad boy might just be the best foldable you can buy at the time of this writing... as long as you're okay with a slightly slower chipset than thepowering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola's generally poorer long-term software support compared to Samsung.





The Razr Plus (2025), mind you, is massively discounted only by Amazon in a single love-it-or-hate-it "Hot Pink" colorway, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to act before the price point inevitably goes back up to $999.99.

There aren't a lot of guarantees in life, but in addition to selling at very reasonable prices at launch (every single time), Motorola 's Razr and Edge-series handsets are frequently discounted shortly after their US commercial releases to become even harder to beat in terms of their bang for your buck.