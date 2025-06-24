Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users

Google Fi users won't need a second app to check voicemails anymore

Google Fi is making it easier for iPhone users to access voicemail by adding support for visual voicemail directly in the Phone app. This change is rolling out now and should be available to everyone by July 2.

Until now, iPhone users on Google Fi had to use the separate Fi app to check voicemails. This often led to confusion, since voicemail alerts could show up in both the Fi and iOS Phone apps. With this update, voicemail will only appear in the Phone app, where users can play, share, and delete messages just like they would with most other carriers.

Additionally, Google Fi says it is phasing out voicemail support in the Fi app for iOS, thus users are being asked to download any voicemails they want to keep before August 13. After that date, those messages will no longer be available in the Fi app, and all voicemail functions will move over to the iPhone's default Phone app. Instructions for downloading messages are available through Google Takeout.

Visual voicemail is a standard feature for most carriers on iPhone, so this update helps bring Google Fi closer to what other services already offer. It also reduces the need to juggle between multiple apps just to check voicemail.

The update follows a few other recent improvements for Fi users. Google has already made it easier to set up Fi on iPhones, added support for international 5G in over 90 countries with select plans, and introduced data-only eSIMs for tablets.


For many iPhone users on Google Fi, this change will likely make managing voicemail more straightforward. Instead of switching between apps, all voicemail features will now be located in one place — the same app used to make and receive calls. Still, it's important to remember the August 13 deadline, as anyone with saved voicemails in the Fi app should take action before then to avoid losing them.

This update may seem small, but it improves the overall experience for iPhone users on Google Fi. In my opinion, keeping voicemail in one place makes the process more convenient and better aligned with what users expect from a modern mobile service.

