Amazon just revealed dates for its longest-ever Prime Day 2025

The Pixel 8 Pro is 35% off at Amazon $319 off (35%) Want to upgrade your smartphone experience before Prime Day 2025? The Pixel 8 Pro might just be the one to consider. Right now, you can get the 128GB variant in Mint for a whopping 35% off, which brings it to a much more affordable price. Buy at Amazon iPad mini A17 Pro: $100 off at Amazon $100 off (20%) Apple's latest mini-sized tablet with max-sized performance is on sale as well! At the time of writing, you can save a tempting $100 on the 128GB iPad mini A17 Pro in select colors. This is the Wi-Fi-only variant. Buy at Amazon The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 is 33% off $100 off (33%) For Samsung fans looking to complete their Galaxy ecosystem before Prime Day 2025 deals start, the Galaxy Watch 7 might be an ideal choice. This 40mm wearable is down by $100 right now, giving you way more value for money. Buy at Amazon

Deal tracking made easy with Alexa+

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Early-access promos kick off soon

How to get Prime membership





Not sure if Prime is right for you? Try it free for 30 days and see for yourself. Not sure if Prime is right for you? Try it free for 30 days and see for yourself.





Become a Prime member

Prime Day 2025 launch schedule across the globe

As usual, it won't be just U.S. Prime members who will be able to score awesome deals this July. Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2025 on July 8 in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Colombia

Germany

France

Luxembourg

Italy

Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Netherlands

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Kingdom

As for Prime members in Brazil, India, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they'll get a chance to grab big Prime Day discounts later in the summer.



So, save the date and remember: early access bargains begin weeks before the actual shopping spree on some categories! As usual, it won't be just U.S. Prime members who will be able to score awesome deals this July. Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2025 on July 8 in the following countries:As for Prime members in Brazil, India, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they'll get a chance to grab big Prime Day discounts later in the summer.So, save the date and remember: early access bargains begin weeks before the actual shopping spree on some categories!

This year, Amazon helps buyers discover the hottest discounts with Alexa+. U.S. Prime members can ask the next-gen personal assistant to track markdowns on items in their cart or on their wishlist. Users can even ask Alexa+ for deal recommendations. The assistant can notify users when items drop to their preferred price range, so no bargain is missed.While Prime Day 2025 officially starts this July 8, impatient users can start saving weeks before the actual event . For example, the e-commerce giant will let shoppers save up to 30% on a wide selection of Amazon brands, such as swimwear, dresses, household essentials, and more. Also, gamers can claim six bonus games through Prime Gaming starting June 17 at 9 AM PT.As mentioned, you need a Prime membership in order to gain access to the biggest price drops on Prime Day. Becoming a member is quite easy and goes for $14.99/mo. ($139/year). Aside from giving you the chance to shop epic Prime Day deals, Prime membership gives you fast, free delivery and many other perks.