Amazon just revealed dates for its longest-ever Prime Day 2025

96 hours of savings across over 35 categories await Prime members this July.

Promotional image revealing dates for Amazon Prime Day 2025 in July.
Attention, bargain hunters—Amazon just announced dates for its upcoming Prime Day event. Starting July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT to July 11, the e-commerce giant will give users huge savings across 35 categories, including laptops, school tech, and more.

For the first time ever, Prime Day will last more than 48 hours. This July, you'll have 96 hours to shop the best summer deals and upgrade your tech (and more) at significantly lower prices. As usual, the event is reserved for Prime members, meaning you'd have to sign up (if you're not already a member) to unlock the best discounts.

Top deals ahead of Prime Day 2025

The Pixel 8 Pro is 35% off at Amazon

$319 off (35%)
Want to upgrade your smartphone experience before Prime Day 2025? The Pixel 8 Pro might just be the one to consider. Right now, you can get the 128GB variant in Mint for a whopping 35% off, which brings it to a much more affordable price.
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini A17 Pro: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
Apple's latest mini-sized tablet with max-sized performance is on sale as well! At the time of writing, you can save a tempting $100 on the 128GB iPad mini A17 Pro in select colors. This is the Wi-Fi-only variant.
Buy at Amazon

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 is 33% off

$100 off (33%)
For Samsung fans looking to complete their Galaxy ecosystem before Prime Day 2025 deals start, the Galaxy Watch 7 might be an ideal choice. This 40mm wearable is down by $100 right now, giving you way more value for money.
Buy at Amazon


Deal tracking made easy with Alexa+


This year, Amazon helps buyers discover the hottest discounts with Alexa+. U.S. Prime members can ask the next-gen personal assistant to track markdowns on items in their cart or on their wishlist. Users can even ask Alexa+ for deal recommendations. The assistant can notify users when items drop to their preferred price range, so no bargain is missed.

Early-access promos kick off soon


While Prime Day 2025 officially starts this July 8, impatient users can start saving weeks before the actual event. For example, the e-commerce giant will let shoppers save up to 30% on a wide selection of Amazon brands, such as swimwear, dresses, household essentials, and more. Also, gamers can claim six bonus games through Prime Gaming starting June 17 at 9 AM PT.

How to get Prime membership


As mentioned, you need a Prime membership in order to gain access to the biggest price drops on Prime Day. Becoming a member is quite easy and goes for $14.99/mo. ($139/year).  Aside from giving you the chance to shop epic Prime Day deals, Prime membership gives you fast, free delivery and many other perks.

Not sure if Prime is right for you? Try it free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Become a Prime member


Prime Day 2025 launch schedule across the globe


As usual, it won't be just U.S. Prime members who will be able to score awesome deals this July. Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2025 on July 8 in the following countries:
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Colombia
  • Germany
  • France
  • Luxembourg
  • Italy
  • Ireland
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Netherlands
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Turkey
  • United Kingdom

As for Prime members in Brazil, India, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they'll get a chance to grab big Prime Day discounts later in the summer.

So, save the date and remember: early access bargains begin weeks before the actual shopping spree on some categories!
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)
Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless