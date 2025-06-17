Amazon just revealed dates for its longest-ever Prime Day 2025

For Samsung fans looking to complete their Galaxy ecosystem before Prime Day 2025 deals start, the Galaxy Watch 7 might be an ideal choice. This 40mm wearable is down by $100 right now, giving you way more value for money.

Apple's latest mini-sized tablet with max-sized performance is on sale as well! At the time of writing, you can save a tempting $100 on the 128GB iPad mini A17 Pro in select colors. This is the Wi-Fi-only variant.

Want to upgrade your smartphone experience before Prime Day 2025? The Pixel 8 Pro might just be the one to consider. Right now, you can get the 128GB variant in Mint for a whopping 35% off, which brings it to a much more affordable price.

Not sure if Prime is right for you? Try it free for 30 days and see for yourself.





Prime Day 2025 launch schedule across the globe

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Colombia

Germany

France

Luxembourg

Italy

Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Netherlands

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Kingdom

As usual, it won't be just U.S. Prime members who will be able to score awesome deals this July. Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2025 on July 8 in the following countries:As for Prime members in Brazil, India, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they'll get a chance to grab big Prime Day discounts later in the summer.So, save the date and remember: early access bargains begin weeks before the actual shopping spree on some categories!