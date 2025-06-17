Amazon just revealed dates for its longest-ever Prime Day 2025
96 hours of savings across over 35 categories await Prime members this July.
Attention, bargain hunters—Amazon just announced dates for its upcoming Prime Day event. Starting July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT to July 11, the e-commerce giant will give users huge savings across 35 categories, including laptops, school tech, and more.
For the first time ever, Prime Day will last more than 48 hours. This July, you'll have 96 hours to shop the best summer deals and upgrade your tech (and more) at significantly lower prices. As usual, the event is reserved for Prime members, meaning you'd have to sign up (if you're not already a member) to unlock the best discounts.
This year, Amazon helps buyers discover the hottest discounts with Alexa+. U.S. Prime members can ask the next-gen personal assistant to track markdowns on items in their cart or on their wishlist. Users can even ask Alexa+ for deal recommendations. The assistant can notify users when items drop to their preferred price range, so no bargain is missed.
While Prime Day 2025 officially starts this July 8, impatient users can start saving weeks before the actual event. For example, the e-commerce giant will let shoppers save up to 30% on a wide selection of Amazon brands, such as swimwear, dresses, household essentials, and more. Also, gamers can claim six bonus games through Prime Gaming starting June 17 at 9 AM PT.
As mentioned, you need a Prime membership in order to gain access to the biggest price drops on Prime Day. Becoming a member is quite easy and goes for $14.99/mo. ($139/year). Aside from giving you the chance to shop epic Prime Day deals, Prime membership gives you fast, free delivery and many other perks.
As usual, it won't be just U.S. Prime members who will be able to score awesome deals this July. Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2025 on July 8 in the following countries:
As for Prime members in Brazil, India, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they'll get a chance to grab big Prime Day discounts later in the summer.
So, save the date and remember: early access bargains begin weeks before the actual shopping spree on some categories!
Top deals ahead of Prime Day 2025
Deal tracking made easy with Alexa+
Early-access promos kick off soon
How to get Prime membership
Not sure if Prime is right for you? Try it free for 30 days and see for yourself.
Become a Prime member
Prime Day 2025 launch schedule across the globe
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Colombia
- Germany
- France
- Luxembourg
- Italy
- Ireland
- Poland
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Singapore
- Spain
- Sweden
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
As for Prime members in Brazil, India, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they'll get a chance to grab big Prime Day discounts later in the summer.
So, save the date and remember: early access bargains begin weeks before the actual shopping spree on some categories!
