Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app

Google removes a popular and useful feature with the latest version of the Pixel Camera app.

PhoneArena's Vic looks over a Pixel 9 Pro XL as we get to see the rear camera bar.
On Monday Google started to disseminate an updated version of Pixel Camera 9.9. The newer version of the update, 9.9.106.773153235.19, does not have the Social Share feature which seems to indicate that Google intentionally removed it from the Pixel Camera app. The feature is design yo allow users to quickly share images shot using the Pixel Camera app. With Social Share, you slide up from the image preview and see a total of six destinations you can share an image with. Up to three of them are selected by you by going to settings.

My Pixel 6 Pro with Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 installed is running an older version of the Pixel Camera app (9.8.102.748116395.16) which means I still have Social Share on my phone. I can select up to three destinations to share an image with by opening the Camera app, and tapping the settings gear icon in the bottom left. Press on More settings in the pill-shaped container on the bottom right, tap on Social Share, toggle on the feature at the top, and select up to three destinations. 

Until you change the three, those destinations will always be an option when you open Social Share. Without this shortcut, to share photos you've snapped, you will have to go to the Photos app, open a photo, and tap on the share icon to summon the share sheet so that you can share an image. To reiterate, those with the most recent version of the pixel Camera app will no longer have the Social Share feature.

The Social Share feature is gone from new versions of the Pixel Camera app. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
The Social Share feature is gone from new versions of the Pixel Camera app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Pixel Camera 9.9 also includes a new look for the 3, 5, and 10-minute timers. This new look improves the visibility of the numerals 3, 5, and 10 inside the timers making them easier to see. Instead of showing white numbers against a black background inside a small icon of a stopwatch, the new look has the numerals 3,5, and 10 inside a stopwatch with the numbers in black against a white background. This is the version that is easier to see.

The old version is on the left with the updated version on the right. Note the difference in the timer numerals. | Image credit-9to5Google - Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
The old version is on the left with the updated version on the right. Note the difference in the timer numerals. | Image credit-9to5Google

Also missing from the update is the Education Hub that was listed as part of the Pixel Feature Drop for June. When the feature arrives, you'll see a question mark in the viewfinder on the top right corner. Tap on the question mark to read "Explore ways to take photos." You'll see instructions and "How to" instructions for every mode.

You can try to install the latest version of the Pixel Camera app through the Google Play store by tapping on this link. Pixel Camera 9.9 started rolling out earlier this month for compatible Pixel models.

