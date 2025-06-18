Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable impossible to turn down at $300 off

One of the greatest foldables of last year is still worth taking into consideration at a killer price of $699.99 with no strings attached.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
If you're thinking of waiting for next month's Amazon Prime Day 2025 festival to get one of the best foldable devices around at one of the lowest possible prices, Best Buy's latest Motorola Razr+ (2024) deal might make you reconsider and convince you to pull the trigger without delay.

Obviously released last year, this undeniably gorgeous flip phone with a 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED panel and 4-inch secondary screen in tow remains a top alternative for Samsung's equally old Galaxy Z Flip 6 and possibly the upcoming Z Flip 7 too, especially at a $699.99 price.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Midnight Blue and Spring Green Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color, Free Matching Strap Case Included, Trade-In Required ($200 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
Buy at Motorola

That's down from the $999.99 normally charged by both Motorola and various major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, although you can currently score a $200 discount with no strings attached in more than one place. But you can only save $300 at Best Buy, at least without an obligatory device trade-in.

Because this is not a promotion that you see every day, you're strongly advised to hurry and take advantage of it before it inevitably goes away. That said, there's actually no expiration date listed here (unlike in the case of Best Buy's Motorola Edge 2024 deal of the day), which might be a good... or a not-so-great thing.

For the time being, the deeply discounted Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is in stock in Midnight Blue and Spring Green colorways, but there's no way to know how long that will be true.

If you do have something to trade in and you'd rather pick this beaut up in an eye-catching "Hot Pink" hue, it may be wise to take your business to Motorola's official US website, where the foldable Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powerhouse can also be had for as little as $699.99 with a matching Razr strap case included at no extra cost.

In addition to the two huge aforementioned screens and that zippy Qualcomm processor, the Razr+ (2024) also has a generously sized 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology going for it, as well as two 50MP rear-facing cameras, a 32MP selfie snapper, and an almost surprisingly robust construction. 

This obviously can't be the greatest foldable money can buy after the release of the Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025), but at $699.99, it's incredibly hard to turn down... with or without Prime Day around the corner.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
