Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer

The speaker delivers loud sound, offers great durability, and is worth every penny.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman carrying a JBL Boombox 3.
Well, it's finally summer, which means it's time for partying—woohoo! Of course, you'll need a loud Bluetooth speaker to deliver an incredible listening experience, whether you're planning a gathering on the beach, in the park, or in your backyard.

That's why we're happy to report that the spiritual successor to the 90s boombox, the JBL Boombox 3, is selling at a sweet discount at Walmart. The retailer has slashed a whole $128 off its price, allowing you to treat yourself to a unit for only $371.99, down from about $500. Just be sure to act fast, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire soon!

JBL Boombox 3: Save $128 at Walmart!

$371 99
$499 95
$128 off (26%)
Act fast and get the loud JBL Boombox 3 while it's still $128 off at Walmart. With its impressive sound and solid durability, this bad boy is a solid pick for gatherings. Don't wait!
Buy at Walmart

The JBL Boombox 3 is $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can get a JBL Boombox 3 on Amazon, where the speaker is discounted by $100.
Buy at Amazon


Spending around $372 on a Bluetooth speaker is no small feat. However, we believe this bad boy is worth it. Ranked among the best on the market, it offers loud sound with punchy bass. You can also pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature in case you need more power.

Of course, you can also tailor it to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable companion app, while its IP67 resistance rating provides full protection against dust and even allows it to withstand submersion in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Adding to its durability is its solid battery life, which offers up to 24 hours of playback per charge.

So, yeah! The JBL Boombox 3 does offer a lot with its great sound, high durability, and dependable battery life. It's an even better bargain than usual at its current price at Walmart. Therefore, don't wait around—save with this deal now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 1

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless