Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer

JBL Boombox 3: Save $128 at Walmart! $371 99 $499 95 $128 off (26%) Act fast and get the loud JBL Boombox 3 while it's still $128 off at Walmart. With its impressive sound and solid durability, this bad boy is a solid pick for gatherings. Don't wait! Buy at Walmart The JBL Boombox 3 is $100 off at Amazon $100 off (20%) Alternatively, you can get a JBL Boombox 3 on Amazon, where the speaker is discounted by $100. Buy at Amazon



Spending around $372 on a Bluetooth speaker is no small feat. However, we believe this bad boy is worth it. Ranked among the best on the market, it offers loud sound with punchy bass. You can also pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature in case you need more power.



Of course, you can also tailor it to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable companion app, while its IP67 resistance rating provides full protection against dust and even allows it to withstand submersion in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Adding to its durability is its solid battery life, which offers up to 24 hours of playback per charge.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Spending around $372 on ais no small feat. However, we believe this bad boy is worth it. Ranked among the best on the market, it offers loud sound with punchy bass. You can also pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature in case you need more power.Of course, you can also tailor it to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable companion app, while its IP67 resistance rating provides full protection against dust and even allows it to withstand submersion in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Adding to its durability is its solid battery life, which offers up to 24 hours of playback per charge.So, yeah! The JBL Boombox 3 does offer a lot with its great sound, high durability, and dependable battery life. It's an even better bargain than usual at its current price at Walmart. Therefore, don't wait around—save with this deal now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Well, it's finally summer, which means it's time for partying—woohoo! Of course, you'll need a loud Bluetooth speaker to deliver an incredible listening experience, whether you're planning a gathering on the beach, in the park, or in your backyard.That's why we're happy to report that the spiritual successor to the 90s boombox, the JBL Boombox 3, is selling at a sweet discount at Walmart. The retailer has slashed a whole $128 off its price, allowing you to treat yourself to a unit for only $371.99, down from about $500. Just be sure to act fast, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire soon!