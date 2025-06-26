Leaked Pixel 10 specs should prepare Google fans for a major camera disappointment (or two)

It's ironic, but the only member of the upcoming Pixel 10 family widely expected to improve on its predecessor in a notable way with a key new component in tow might prove to be the most disappointing device of the bunch after all.





What a mixed bag of a spec sheet (for a 2025 high-ender)





6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and up to 3,000 nits brightness;

3nm-based Google Tensor G5 processor;

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection;

12GB RAM;

128 and 256GB storage options;

4,970mAh battery;

29W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities;

48MP primary rear-facing camera;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

10.8MP tertiary telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom;

10.5MP single front-facing camera.



Pixel 10 and by downgrading the If this was the mid-range Pixel 10a , I'd certainly be impressed. But no matter how you look at it, Google is definitely taking a risk by purportedly putting the same 48MP main snapper on the back of the Pixel 9a and "vanilla"and by downgrading the Pixel 9 's 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera to only 12 megapixels.









Pixel 10 Pixel 9a Pixel 9 Obviously, megapixel counts are not everything when it comes to the real-world performance of a smartphone camera, but the's 48MP primary imaging sensor is actually said to be "borrowed" straight from themid-ranger, so clearly, a quality downgrade is to be expected compared to the's superior 50MP main rear-facing cam.





What Pixel 10 camera setup would you have preferred? 48 + 12 + 10.8MP 50 + 48MP Don't care, I'm buying a Pixel 10 Pro anyway Don't care, I'm not buying a Google phone anyway 48 + 12 + 10.8MP 25% 50 + 48MP 37.5% Don't care, I'm buying a Pixel 10 Pro anyway 12.5% Don't care, I'm not buying a Google phone anyway 25%





The rest of today's rumored specs are largely familiar and unsurprising, although it is nice to hear that the Pixel 9 's 4,700mAh battery will get a small capacity upgrade without the screen size growing as well. The OLED panel is expected to score a subtle brightness bump but no resolution or refresh rate change, with the two storage configurations and one memory option also likely to go unchanged.

Pixel 10 release date and pricing expectations





Pixel 10 is tipped to start at the exact same $799 price in the US as its 6.3-inch predecessor. With a bunch of notable downgrades, only a few marginal improvements, and a whole lot of unchanged features, capabilities, and design elements , it shouldn't come as a surprise that Google's "regular"is tipped to start at the exact same $799 price in the US as its 6.3-inch predecessor.









expected to cost $999 and $1,199 respectively in their own entry-level 128 gig configurations. That would most likely put the 256GB storage variant at $899, with the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL expected to cost $999 and $1,199 respectively in their own entry-level 128 gig configurations.





Pixel 10 family's launch schedule as well, an August 20 announcement date and a commercial release on August 28 feel almost guaranteed after Of course, none of those price points are etched in stone just yet, and while that's technically true for thefamily's launch schedule as well, an August 20 announcement date and a commercial release on August 28 feelguaranteed after a few conflicting reports in recent weeks





right before it was formally unveiled in March. Then again, I'm pretty sure the search giant has learned its lesson, and the Pixel 10 series will not be announced until it's 100 percent ready for primetime. Because that's still two months away, Google 's plans could change until the very last minute, especially after what happened with the Pixel 9a right before it was formally unveiled in March. Then again, I'msure the search giant has learned its lesson, and theseries will not be announced until it's 100 percent ready for primetime.