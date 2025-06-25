Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software

Vote for your favorite software features and apps

Debating about the best things in the smartphone world is part of PhoneArena's daily life. We know that's a big part of your life, too. So, we give you another chance to solve some of the debates by simply voting in our Poll Wards.

You have a week to choose your favorite software features and apps. Please, keep it civil in the comments, and share all your opinions and preferences.

Which mobile software has the best user experience?

Vote View Result
Apple users are always bragging about how well their phones work, but you might prefer a more customizable option. On the other hand, how different can the different versions of Android really be?

Which is the best photo backup app?

Vote View Result

What is the best AI on a smartphone?

Vote View Result
AI is all the rage right now, and all new phones have some version of it. However, there are enough apps that aren’t integrated into the OS but still do a great job competing with whatever the phone manufacturers offer their users. Some would even say they’re better, but that’s for you to choose with your vote.

What’s your favorite app store?

Vote View Result
Apple users in Europe are now able to choose alternative app stores, which doesn’t mean they would want to. The same goes for Android users, who have always had many options for where to source their apps but might feel the PlayStore is more than enough.

How do you prefer to chat with people?

Vote View Result
Many US users consider iMessage the only reason to stay with their iPhone, while overseas, people chat on many other apps. However, we’d like to know which app is the most important and hopefully delete all the rest.

How do you listen to music?

Vote View Result
Music streaming is a sensitive topic for a lot of people. Some have strong opinions about specific features of the recommendation algorithm of their favorite service, while others despise the mixing of music with things like podcasts and videos. That’s why choosing a music streaming service is often seen not as a way to play songs but as a representation of a personal philosophy. You must select very carefully.

