PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software

Debating about the best things in the smartphone world is part of PhoneArena's daily life. We know that's a big part of your life, too. So, we give you another chance to solve some of the debates by simply voting in our Poll Wards.



You have a week to choose your favorite software features and apps. Please, keep it civil in the comments, and share all your opinions and preferences.





Which mobile software has the best user experience? Clean Android One UI iOS Nothing OS OxygenOS Harmony OS Color OS Clean Android 34.09% One UI 34.09% iOS 25% Nothing OS 2.27% OxygenOS 0% Harmony OS 2.27% Color OS 2.27%

Apple users are always bragging about how well their phones work, but you might prefer a more customizable option. On the other hand, how different can the different versions of Android really be?

Which is the best photo backup app? Dropbox Google Photos iCloud Microsoft OneDrive Dropbox 14.29% Google Photos 62.86% iCloud 17.14% Microsoft OneDrive 5.71%

What is the best AI on a smartphone? Galaxy AI Apple Intelligence Google Gemini ChatGPT Claude Perplexity Other Galaxy AI 34.29% Apple Intelligence 8.57% Google Gemini 28.57% ChatGPT 22.86% Claude 0% Perplexity 0% Other 5.71%

AI is all the rage right now, and all new phones have some version of it. However, there are enough apps that aren’t integrated into the OS but still do a great job competing with whatever the phone manufacturers offer their users. Some would even say they’re better, but that’s for you to choose with your vote.

What’s your favorite app store? Apple App Store Google Play Samsung Galaxy Store Huawei AppGallery AltStore Amazon Appstore Apple App Store 37.5% Google Play 53.13% Samsung Galaxy Store 3.13% Huawei AppGallery 0% AltStore 6.25% Amazon Appstore 0%

Apple users in Europe are now able to choose alternative app stores, which doesn’t mean they would want to. The same goes for Android users, who have always had many options for where to source their apps but might feel the PlayStore is more than enough.

How do you prefer to chat with people? WhatsApp iMessage Facebook Messenger RCS Telegram Signal Snapchat Other WhatsApp 39.39% iMessage 18.18% Facebook Messenger 9.09% RCS 9.09% Telegram 9.09% Signal 6.06% Snapchat 0% Other 9.09%

Many US users consider iMessage the only reason to stay with their iPhone, while overseas, people chat on many other apps. However, we’d like to know which app is the most important and hopefully delete all the rest.

How do you listen to music? YouTube Music Tidal Apple Music Deezer Spotify Amazon Music Other YouTube Music 41.18% Tidal 0% Apple Music 14.71% Deezer 0% Spotify 32.35% Amazon Music 0% Other 11.76%

Music streaming is a sensitive topic for a lot of people. Some have strong opinions about specific features of the recommendation algorithm of their favorite service, while others despise the mixing of music with things like podcasts and videos. That’s why choosing a music streaming service is often seen not as a way to play songs but as a representation of a personal philosophy. You must select very carefully.