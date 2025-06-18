The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off
How could you possibly say no to a $499.99 flip phone with two huge screens and a fittingly large battery under the hood?
If the Motorola Razr (2024) felt like a compelling value proposition at $100 off its $699.99 list price a couple of weeks ago (because it most certainly was precisely that), I'd love to hear your thoughts on Best Buy's enhanced $200 discount available right now with no strings attached.
No, you don't need to trade anything in or activate the mid-range foldable device on a specific carrier to lower its price to a seemingly unbeatable $499.99 in your choice of Koala Gray or Beach Sand colorways. And although the Razr Plus (2023), Razr Plus (2024), Razr Plus (2025), and Razr Ultra (2025) are all massively discounted at the time of this writing too, this might just be the best foldable deal available... before Prime Day next month.
It's enough to take a quick look at our in-depth Motorola Razr (2024) review to fall hopelessly in love with this bad boy, which sports an almost shockingly large 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display and a pretty impressive 3.6-inch second screen as well.
Granted, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor is no match for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, and although they look more than decent on paper, the 50 and 13MP rear-facing cameras don't exactly deliver the best real-life performance.
But let's not forget that the aforementioned Z Flip 6 is normally priced at $1,100 and up and very rarely available for less than $950... while sporting smaller screens than the $499.99 Razr (2024). Motorola's ridiculously affordable one-year-old flip phone also packs a hefty 4,200mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, not to mention that the design is pretty much as stylish and the build quality as premium as what the costlier Razr Plus (2024) and Razr Plus (2025) have to offer.
In short, it's hard to think of a logical reason to snub this phenomenal new Best Buy deal... unless, of course, you want to trade in your existing mobile device, in which case you can get both a $200 discount and a free strap case on Motorola's official US website.
