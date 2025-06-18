The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off





Motorola razr (2024) $499 99 $699 99 $200 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray and Beach Sand Color Options





It's enough to take a quick look at our in-depth Motorola Razr (2024) review to fall hopelessly in love with this bad boy, which sports an almost shockingly large 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display and a pretty impressive 3.6-inch second screen as well.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering Samsung's Granted, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor is no match for thepowering Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 , and although they look more than decent on paper, the 50 and 13MP rear-facing cameras don't exactly deliver the best real-life performance.

Z Flip 6 is normally priced at $1,100 and up and very rarely available for less than $950... while sporting smaller screens than the $499.99 Razr (2024). and Razr Plus (2025) have to offer. But let's not forget that the aforementionedis normally priced at $1,100 and up and very rarely available for less than $950... while sporting smaller screens than the $499.99 Razr (2024). Motorola 's ridiculously affordable one-year-old flip phone also packs a hefty 4,200mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, not to mention that the design is pretty much as stylish and the build quality as premium as what the costlier Razr Plus (2024) and(2025) have to offer.





In short, it's hard to think of a logical reason to snub this phenomenal new Best Buy deal... unless, of course, you want to trade in your existing mobile device, in which case you can get both a $200 discount and a free strap case on Motorola's official US website.

