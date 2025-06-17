The cutting-edge Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable is even more compelling at a $130 discount





Obviously, Obviously, Motorola 's aptly named new ultra-high-end flip phone doesn't come cheap, but for the first time ever, Amazon is giving its customers the chance to save a little money on this bad boy. Specifically, you can slash a cool 130 bucks off a regular price of $1,299.99 with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through right now, and if you hurry, you're even free to choose from four different colorways.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $130 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





Those are Pantone Cabaret, Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Scarab, each of which makes the stunning design of this generously sized and remarkably thin Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse pop in its own unique way.





In case you're wondering, yes, Motorola itself is offering an even heftier $200 Razr Ultra (2025) discount that's actually been available for quite some time now, but only for a 1TB storage variant normally priced at a steeper $1,499.99. Meanwhile, the device manufacturer is oddly all out of 512GB inventory, which is the model currently sold by Amazon for $130 less than usual.

512 gigs of internal storage space should be plenty for most users, especially in combination with the same ultra-generous 16GB RAM count also found on the handset's top-of-the-line 1TB configuration.





Z Flip 7 The key selling points, of course, are the huge 7 and 4-inch screens equipped with silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate technology, as well as the fittingly massive 4,700mAh battery supporting blazing fast 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. All of those specs are vastly superior to what the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers in the same departments, and the three, count'em, three different 50MP cameras will also remain hard to beat for the fast-approaching



