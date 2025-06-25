Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer

The modular smartphone now comes with accessories that can be attached by removing a few screws from the back cover.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android
Fairphone 6
Fairphone 6 comes in three colors: Black, Forest Green and White | Image credit: Fairphone
Dutch company Fairphone has just introduced its new modular smartphone, Fairphone 6. We’ve been talking about the device for about a week now, but if you haven’t been following our news feed, the main selling point of the Fairphone 6 is how easy it is to repair and replace parts of it, either for customization or due to failing.

Because this is a mid-range phone, you’d expect to be priced below the $500 / €500 price mark, but Fairphone 6 is a pretty expensive device. That’s partly due to the fact that Fairphone 6 is a “clean” device assembled in factories with fair labor conditions.

As such, Fairphone is asking €600 for the Android version and €650 for the /e/OS variant. In the US, Fairphone sells only the /e/OS model through its local partner Murena. Fairphone 6 is available for pre-order in the US for $900, but it won’t ship until August.

Fairphone 6 is the company’s fairest phone yet

  • Made with more than 50% fair and recycled materials (by total weight)
  • Cobalt sourced through Fair Cobalt Alliance, an initiative Fairphone helped to create
  • Includes fair-mined gold and silver, and fair tungsten
  • Includes recycled aluminum & rare earth metals 100% e-waste neutral
  • Factories powered by 100% renewable energy
  • Supports better working conditions and living wages for the makers

Fairphone 6 allows users to attach various accessories | Image credit: Fairphone

Besides that, it features the highest repairability rating given in the EU. Fairphone 6 is built in a way that lets you swap 12 different parts. More importantly, users can swap the phone’s parts by simply using a standard screwdriver and the videos provided by Fairphone.

Is it worth paying nearly 50% more for a "fair" phone that you can easily repair?

Vote View Result


Parts like the battery, screen, USB ports, and individual cameras can be easily swapped in case of need. Not to mention that Fairphone offers a five-year warranty for Fairphone 6 and no less than eight years of software support (seven major Android OS upgrades guaranteed). In comparison, Google offers just 1 year of manufacturer warranty for its latest Pixel phones.

Fairphone 6 specs:

  • Display: 6.31-inch LTPO OLED, FHD+ resolution, 10-120 Hz dynamize refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 256 GB (expandable up to 2 TB)
  • Camera: 50MP main (Sony Lytia 700C sensor), 13MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP (Samsung KD1 sensor)
  • Battery: 4,415 mAh, 30W wired

Prices for Fairphone 6 parts and accessories | Image credit: Fairphone

The new stuff that Fairphone came up with for its new modular smartphone is the accessories that can now be attached to Fairphone 6 by removing two screws from the back cover. At launch, three accessories can be attached to the Fairphone 6: card holder, finger loop, and card holder.

Another new feature that Fairphone 6 brings compared to its predecessors is Fairphone Moments, “a calm, distraction-free space that’s more than a focus mode.” According to Fairphone, users can create their unique Moment with five essential apps and shut out everything else.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)

Latest News

Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
T-Mobile has 'the best network in America', and America couldn't care less
T-Mobile has 'the best network in America', and America couldn't care less
Verizon just certified a rugged 5G device built for disasters
Verizon just certified a rugged 5G device built for disasters
These Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE prices sound pretty bad, but they may not be official or final
These Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE prices sound pretty bad, but they may not be official or final
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be so powerful that even laptop CPUs are left behind: is this the limit?
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be so powerful that even laptop CPUs are left behind: is this the limit?
This phone lasts forever, costs pennies, and is kind of awful
This phone lasts forever, costs pennies, and is kind of awful
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless