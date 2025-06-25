Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
The modular smartphone now comes with accessories that can be attached by removing a few screws from the back cover.
Fairphone 6 comes in three colors: Black, Forest Green and White | Image credit: FairphoneDutch company Fairphone has just introduced its new modular smartphone, Fairphone 6. We’ve been talking about the device for about a week now, but if you haven’t been following our news feed, the main selling point of the Fairphone 6 is how easy it is to repair and replace parts of it, either for customization or due to failing.
Because this is a mid-range phone, you’d expect to be priced below the $500 / €500 price mark, but Fairphone 6 is a pretty expensive device. That’s partly due to the fact that Fairphone 6 is a “clean” device assembled in factories with fair labor conditions.
As such, Fairphone is asking €600 for the Android version and €650 for the /e/OS variant. In the US, Fairphone sells only the /e/OS model through its local partner Murena. Fairphone 6 is available for pre-order in the US for $900, but it won’t ship until August.
Fairphone 6 is the company’s fairest phone yet
- Made with more than 50% fair and recycled materials (by total weight)
- Cobalt sourced through Fair Cobalt Alliance, an initiative Fairphone helped to create
- Includes fair-mined gold and silver, and fair tungsten
- Includes recycled aluminum & rare earth metals 100% e-waste neutral
- Factories powered by 100% renewable energy
- Supports better working conditions and living wages for the makers
Fairphone 6 allows users to attach various accessories | Image credit: Fairphone
Besides that, it features the highest repairability rating given in the EU. Fairphone 6 is built in a way that lets you swap 12 different parts. More importantly, users can swap the phone’s parts by simply using a standard screwdriver and the videos provided by Fairphone.
Parts like the battery, screen, USB ports, and individual cameras can be easily swapped in case of need. Not to mention that Fairphone offers a five-year warranty for Fairphone 6 and no less than eight years of software support (seven major Android OS upgrades guaranteed). In comparison, Google offers just 1 year of manufacturer warranty for its latest Pixel phones.
Fairphone 6 specs:
- Display: 6.31-inch LTPO OLED, FHD+ resolution, 10-120 Hz dynamize refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 256 GB (expandable up to 2 TB)
- Camera: 50MP main (Sony Lytia 700C sensor), 13MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP (Samsung KD1 sensor)
- Battery: 4,415 mAh, 30W wired
Prices for Fairphone 6 parts and accessories | Image credit: Fairphone
The new stuff that Fairphone came up with for its new modular smartphone is the accessories that can now be attached to Fairphone 6 by removing two screws from the back cover. At launch, three accessories can be attached to the Fairphone 6: card holder, finger loop, and card holder.
Another new feature that Fairphone 6 brings compared to its predecessors is Fairphone Moments, “a calm, distraction-free space that’s more than a focus mode.” According to Fairphone, users can create their unique Moment with five essential apps and shut out everything else.
