Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer

Fairphone 6 comes in three colors: Black, Forest Green and White | Image credit: Fairphone

Fairphone 6 is the company’s fairest phone yet



Made with more than 50% fair and recycled materials (by total weight)

Cobalt sourced through Fair Cobalt Alliance, an initiative Fairphone helped to create

Includes fair-mined gold and silver, and fair tungsten

Includes recycled aluminum & rare earth metals 100% e-waste neutral

Factories powered by 100% renewable energy

Supports better working conditions and living wages for the makers



Fairphone 6 allows users to attach various accessories | Image credit: Fairphone





Parts like the battery, screen, USB ports, and individual cameras can be easily swapped in case of need. Not to mention that Fairphone offers a five-year warranty for Fairphone 6 and no less than eight years of software support (seven major Android OS upgrades guaranteed). In comparison, Google offers just 1 year of manufacturer warranty for its latest Pixel phones.



Fairphone 6 specs :



Display : 6.31-inch LTPO OLED, FHD+ resolution, 10-120 Hz dynamize refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

: 6.31-inch LTPO OLED, FHD+ resolution, 10-120 Hz dynamize refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Storage : 256 GB (expandable up to 2 TB)

: 256 GB (expandable up to 2 TB) Camera : 50MP main (Sony Lytia 700C sensor), 13MP ultra-wide

: 50MP main (Sony Lytia 700C sensor), 13MP ultra-wide Front camera : 32MP (Samsung KD1 sensor)

: 32MP (Samsung KD1 sensor) Battery : 4,415 mAh, 30W wired

Prices for Fairphone 6 parts and accessories | Image credit: Fairphone





The new stuff that Fairphone came up with for its new modular smartphone is the accessories that can now be attached to Fairphone 6 by removing two screws from the back cover. At launch, three accessories can be attached to the Fairphone 6: card holder, finger loop, and card holder.



Another new feature that Fairphone 6 brings compared to its predecessors is Fairphone Moments, “ a calm, distraction-free space that’s more than a focus mode .” According to Fairphone, users can create their unique Moment with five essential apps and shut out everything else.

