Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees

Gartner believes that most agentic AI projects are built on hype, and not actual value.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
OpenAI logo
Ever since generative AI has entered the spotlight, there’s been concern over whether it will replace human employees and lead to mass layoffs. While such a thing is already happening — and some professionals, like artists, are being overlooked in favor of AI — research firm Gartner is downplaying AI agents.

Gartner says AI agents are hyped up


According to a new report, around 40 percent of agentic AI projects should be scrapped by 2027. The firm believes that many of these undertakings are usually built around a lot of hype, and not actual substance. Gartner also says that the return on investment for these projects is highly unreliable, which will further lead to their downfall.

AI agents are, in very simple terms, digital employees that are replacements for human workers. They can interact with a computer and carry out tasks that would have previously required a person.

Do you fear losing your job to AI?

Vote View Result


Senior Director Analyst at Gartner — Anushree Verma — claims that current AI models are unable to follow complex instructions. Verma also says that these models cannot help companies achieve business goals, and so human employees will still be required in the near future.

AI threatens an already crumbling job market


Language models like GPT have improved at record pace. | Image credit — OpenAI - Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Language models like GPT have improved at record pace. | Image credit — OpenAI


The current job market is, simply put, very discouraging to employees. There are too few openings for too many workers, and people are being forced to accept lower wages just to remain employed. Hiring culture has also seen a sharp decline, and a positive experience with a recruiter is like finding a unicorn.

AI is massively threatening this already volatile market. Artists, writers, and customer support representatives in particular are fearful of being laid off. Many companies — like Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, and even Duolingo — have already begun letting employees go in favor of AI replacements. Agentic AI further threatens these fields, and Gartner’s report will elicit a sigh of relief from many.

Agentic AI will continue to grow


While AI agents may not be as capable as human workers, the progress being made in this field cannot be denied. Gartner says that by 2028, at least 15 percent of daily work decisions will be made by agentic AI.

Also, from a purely business perspective, it will be more profitable for companies to use AI agents. As such, providers of said agents will continue to pour money into improving their services. So, while many of these projects may shut down two years from now, the major offerings are here to stay.

Recommended Stories
A friend of mine is working on such projects, and I’ve seen first-hand the advancements being made so rapidly in this sector. AI agents aren’t perfect yet, and might not be for quite some time, but I definitely think that they will get there.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer

Latest News

Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
T-Mobile has 'the best network in America', and America couldn't care less
T-Mobile has 'the best network in America', and America couldn't care less
Verizon just certified a rugged 5G device built for disasters
Verizon just certified a rugged 5G device built for disasters
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless