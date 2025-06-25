Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Gartner believes that most agentic AI projects are built on hype, and not actual value.
Ever since generative AI has entered the spotlight, there’s been concern over whether it will replace human employees and lead to mass layoffs. While such a thing is already happening — and some professionals, like artists, are being overlooked in favor of AI — research firm Gartner is downplaying AI agents.
According to a new report, around 40 percent of agentic AI projects should be scrapped by 2027. The firm believes that many of these undertakings are usually built around a lot of hype, and not actual substance. Gartner also says that the return on investment for these projects is highly unreliable, which will further lead to their downfall.
Senior Director Analyst at Gartner — Anushree Verma — claims that current AI models are unable to follow complex instructions. Verma also says that these models cannot help companies achieve business goals, and so human employees will still be required in the near future.
The current job market is, simply put, very discouraging to employees. There are too few openings for too many workers, and people are being forced to accept lower wages just to remain employed. Hiring culture has also seen a sharp decline, and a positive experience with a recruiter is like finding a unicorn.
While AI agents may not be as capable as human workers, the progress being made in this field cannot be denied. Gartner says that by 2028, at least 15 percent of daily work decisions will be made by agentic AI.
Also, from a purely business perspective, it will be more profitable for companies to use AI agents. As such, providers of said agents will continue to pour money into improving their services. So, while many of these projects may shut down two years from now, the major offerings are here to stay.
A friend of mine is working on such projects, and I’ve seen first-hand the advancements being made so rapidly in this sector. AI agents aren’t perfect yet, and might not be for quite some time, but I definitely think that they will get there.
Gartner says AI agents are hyped up
AI agents are, in very simple terms, digital employees that are replacements for human workers. They can interact with a computer and carry out tasks that would have previously required a person.
AI threatens an already crumbling job market
Language models like GPT have improved at record pace. | Image credit — OpenAI
AI is massively threatening this already volatile market. Artists, writers, and customer support representatives in particular are fearful of being laid off. Many companies — like Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, and even Duolingo — have already begun letting employees go in favor of AI replacements. Agentic AI further threatens these fields, and Gartner’s report will elicit a sigh of relief from many.
Agentic AI will continue to grow
