The Motorola Razr 5G is unlikely to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G in battery life





Razr 5G or Razr 2 5G? How about both?





Because it would certainly be... unwise of Motorola to announce the phone next month and then keep prospective buyers waiting a full calendar quarter (or more), we can only assume all that gossip about a delay was just that - unfounded gossip. Unless there are actually two different 5G-enabled Motorola Razr variants in the pipeline.









This theory appears to be supported by a recent tweet from Evan Blass , which suggests whatever's right around the corner will be dubbed the Motorola Razr 5G rather than the Razr 2 5G. Meanwhile, the battery capacity of a device going by the XT2071 model number has been revealed , and honestly, we're not quite sure where this particular puzzle piece fits.





In case you're wondering, last year's reborn Razr carried the XT2000 model number, so this is definitely a sequel... of some sort. That's also made crystal clear by the presence of two batteries featuring a rated capacity of 1,180 and 1,453mAh respectively. That amounts to a grand total of 2,633mAh, but the typical cell capacity, which is what smartphone manufacturers always use in their marketing materials, is likely to exceed 2,800mAh.





A clear step forward, but plenty of room left for improvement













That brings us back to a two-model upgrade theory, with an iterative Motorola Razr 5G update presumably set to be released in September and a proper Razr 2 5G sequel with a big screen and other meaningful improvements likely to see daylight at some point next year.









Who knows, maybe the company also learned its lesson and the 5G-capable Razr will actually be priced in line with its specifications, rumored to include 8 gigs of memory, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a single 20MP selfie shooter, and 18W fast charging technology as well.