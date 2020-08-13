Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date
Although that seems like a fairly lengthy wait, you have to consider how delicate the Z Fold 2 5G mass-production process must be. After all, we're definitely not talking about your everyday flagship phone here, with an ultra-thin layer of glass protecting a beautiful primary 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology and a large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED screen residing on the other side of that along with virtually no bezels and three 12MP cameras.
Nevertheless, Samsung is reportedly gunning for a 500,000 sales total by the end of 2020 alone, which is a score that can only be achieved with relatively wide global availability and a solid supply chain. For what it's worth, AT&T, T-Mobile, and yes, even Verizon are all expected to sell the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G directly in addition to Samsung itself, strongly suggesting initial supply will not be quite as tight as once predicted.
Obviously, it's better to be safe than sorry, so if you plan on buying the foldable Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse with 4,500mAh battery capacity, it's best to be ready to place a pre-order as early as September 2. If you can afford to spend the $2,000 or so Samsung is expected to charge for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, that is.
