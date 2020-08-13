Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date





While mobile tech leaking legend Evan Blass has no fresh inside information to share on the potential retail cost of the 5G-enabled Z Fold 2 today, the commercial timeline is completely out of the bag now, with a pre-order start tipped for September 2 and "open sales" expected to kick off on September 18.





If the latter date sounds familiar, that might be because it was already rumored by Korean media a couple of weeks ago . Of course, we're pretty sure Blass has intel pertaining to the US market, so it's essentially etched in stone that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be released simultaneously at least in these two key regions in a little over a month.





Although that seems like a fairly lengthy wait, you have to consider how delicate the Z Fold 2 5G mass-production process must be. After all, we're definitely not talking about your everyday flagship phone here, with an ultra-thin layer of glass protecting a beautiful primary 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology and a large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED screen residing on the other side of that along with virtually no bezels and three 12MP cameras.









If you can afford to spend the $2,000 or so Samsung is expected to charge for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, it's best to be ready to place a pre-order as early as September 2.