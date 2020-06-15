Motorola slashes $500 from the price of the Razr for a limited time

Motorola created a global media frenzy when it released its first foldable phone, the Motorola Razr
, earlier this year. The design of the new Razr is just as striking as its predecessor’s was and surprisingly similar to what renders suggested long before its release.
But besides its cool looks, the Razr was much discussed for two other things: its specs and its price. Although it was marketed as a flagship device, some of its components weren’t really on the level needed for that title. The Snapdragon 710, 2,500mAh battery and single main camera raised eyebrows when they were put next to the Razr’s price tag. At $1,500, the novelty and coolness of the foldable display and throwback design weren’t enough to entice people to buy a phone with $500-phone internals.
If the eye-watering price was the only thing standing between you and the Motorola Razr, then we have some good news for you! Motorola has temporarily discounted the Razr by 33%
, or in other words, $500.
The futuristic (and at the same time nostalgic) phone can be yours for only $999.99. Of course, that’s still a lot of money, but at least it’s standard flagship pricing. While performance and photo quality will still be far from the top models Apple and Samsung have to offer, if standing out from the crowd is high on your priority list, the Razr is the phone to get.
That is, if you’re on Verizon, because that’s the only carrier the Motorola Razr is available on.
On the bright side, both the black color and the recently-released Blush Gold
option are discounted.
Interested in the Razr? Don’t ponder too long, the deal ends June 21.
