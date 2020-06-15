Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Motorola slashes $500 from the price of the Razr for a limited time

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jun 15, 2020, 3:03 AM
Motorola slashes $500 from the price of the Razr for a limited time
Motorola created a global media frenzy when it released its first foldable phone, the Motorola Razr, earlier this year. The design of the new Razr is just as striking as its predecessor’s was and surprisingly similar to what renders suggested long before its release.

But besides its cool looks, the Razr was much discussed for two other things: its specs and its price. Although it was marketed as a flagship device, some of its components weren’t really on the level needed for that title. The Snapdragon 710, 2,500mAh battery and single main camera raised eyebrows when they were put next to the Razr’s price tag. At $1,500, the novelty and coolness of the foldable display and throwback design weren’t enough to entice people to buy a phone with $500-phone internals.

If the eye-watering price was the only thing standing between you and the Motorola Razr, then we have some good news for you! Motorola has temporarily discounted the Razr by 33%, or in other words, $500.

The futuristic (and at the same time nostalgic) phone can be yours for only $999.99. Of course, that’s still a lot of money, but at least it’s standard flagship pricing. While performance and photo quality will still be far from the top models Apple and Samsung have to offer, if standing out from the crowd is high on your priority list, the Razr is the phone to get.

That is, if you’re on Verizon, because that’s the only carrier the Motorola Razr is available on.

On the bright side, both the black color and the recently-released Blush Gold option are discounted.

Interested in the Razr? Don’t ponder too long, the deal ends June 21.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 6d 19hMotorola slashes $500 from the price of the Razr for a limited time
Popular stories
Deal: Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Popular stories
Lenovo's Smart Clock with Google Assistant is half off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Best Buy offers deep discounts on Amazon's Echo Show (2nd Gen) smart speaker with Alexa
Popular stories
Apple drops prices on these Powerbeats headphones
Popular stories
Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on sale at a deep discount

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now
Popular stories
Lowballed by Dish, T-Mobile might be looking for a different Boost buyer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless