Forget the Edge+ 5G, Motorola already has a new flagship on the way
It might be another foldable smartphone
Tipster Evan Blass says Motorola has a new high-end device in development under the codename ‘Odyssey.’ No further information has been provided, but the codename itself could provide a hint at what Motorola is working on.
Before getting too excited, do note that all of this could simply be a coincidence. But the latest codename does certainly point towards the possibility that the device may be a newer foldable smartphone designed to replace the Razr.
Alternatively, it could be a different take on the foldable format and perhaps a direct competitor to either the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate Xs, which both bring tablet-like experiences to a compact form factor.
The possibility that ‘Odyssey’ could simply be a regular flagship should also be mentioned. But considering Motorola only just re-entered the segment after three years, another high-end smartphone around six months later seems very unlikely.