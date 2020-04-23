Motorola Android

Forget the Edge+ 5G, Motorola already has a new flagship on the way

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 23, 2020, 3:50 AM
Forget the Edge+ 5G, Motorola already has a new flagship on the way
The Motorola Edge and Edge+ have only just been announced, but it turns out the Chicago-based company is already hard at work on yet another flagship smartphone scheduled to be introduced later this year.

It might be another foldable smartphone


Tipster Evan Blass says Motorola has a new high-end device in development under the codename ‘Odyssey.’ No further information has been provided, but the codename itself could provide a hint at what Motorola is working on.

The foldable Motorola Razr was codenamed ‘Voyager’ – a person that goes on a long journey to a foreign land – and ‘Odyssey’ – a long and exciting journey – seemingly sticks to that rather unique theme.

Before getting too excited, do note that all of this could simply be a coincidence. But the latest codename does certainly point towards the possibility that the device may be a newer foldable smartphone designed to replace the Razr.

Alternatively, it could be a different take on the foldable format and perhaps a direct competitor to either the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate Xs, which both bring tablet-like experiences to a compact form factor.

The possibility that ‘Odyssey’ could simply be a regular flagship should also be mentioned. But considering Motorola only just re-entered the segment after three years, another high-end smartphone around six months later seems very unlikely.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless