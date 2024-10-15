Motorola's big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger is now deeply discounted with no strings
Just in case you haven't caught on to what Motorola is doing, we're here today to report on yet another sweet new deal that mimics and expands one of Amazon's recent Prime-exclusive discounts. This time around, we're putting the spotlight on the Moto G Power 5G (2024), which just like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), Razr+ (2023), Razr (2023), Edge (2024), and Razr (2024), is on sale at an unbeatable price essentially everywhere in the US.
Yes, you can get this big-battery 6.7-inch mid-ranger at 100 bucks under its $299.99 list price directly from Motorola's official regional website right now, as well as from Amazon and Best Buy with no special requirements or restrictions.
For such an ultra-affordable handset, the latest addition to the super-popular Moto G Power line sure looks... distinctive, rocking a vegan leather back that was reserved for costlier Motorola devices just a year or two ago. The 8.5mm waist is not bad either for a smartphone that packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery, and the large aforementioned 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen supports 120Hz refresh rate technology, which is also something not all budget 5G phones can offer in this day and age.
Available in Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colorways, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) also comes with a decently capable 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, not to mention a respectable... enough 16MP single selfie snapper and a reasonably zippy MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor under the hood.
In short, basically all the key specs look amazing... on paper for a super-cheap Android handset that's also likely to receive two major OS updates down the line, and our rigorous Moto G Power 5G (2024) review confirms that most of those features and capabilities translate well in real-world performance and user experience.
By no means a perfect $300 phone, this puppy is pretty awesome for a Benjamin less, looking like one of the greatest Android-based bargains you can get this (extended) holiday shopping season.
