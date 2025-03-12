GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Motorola's affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is once again $120 off at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G Power 5G (2024) with welcome guides, cables and sim ejection pin on a table.
The Moto G Power (2025) has been around for some time, but it's still available at its standard price. Fortunately, the 2024 model, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), still retails for ~$180 off at Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.

Save 40% on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)

$120 off (40%)
Amazon is again offering the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at $120 off its usual price. Although the phone has been slightly cheaper before, it's still a top bargain right now.
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power 5G (2024): 73% off with activation

$79 99
$299 99
$220 off (73%)
Best Buy sells the Moto G Power 5G (2024) for as low as $79.99 when you activate it immediately. As you probably know, activations come with a required $35 activation fee.
Buy at BestBuy

While Best Buy briefly launched a slightly more attractive promo last month, you get the same $120 discount at that merchant right now. However, if you activate your handset immediately, you can buy it for as low as $79.99. That saves you $220 on its ~$300 original price. We should point out that Amazon's $120 price cut has popped up multiple times before.

Since the latest G Power model doesn't provide major improvements over last year's model, we'd say you won't regret picking the 2024 version. This Motorola handset features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates and the same resolution as its successor.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor delivers enough potential for daily tasks, though it's not exactly a powerhouse. Still, as we've mentioned in our Moto G Power (2025) review, the newer model isn't much faster or more powerful.

As far as the camera goes, the 2024 model features a 50 MP main camera with OIS on the rear, which takes mostly decent photos in ideal conditions. You can check out the camera samples in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review to get a better idea of its camera capabilities.

What about the software? This buddy comes with Android 14 out the gate, with only one promised OS update. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider the Galaxy A25 5G. It has the same ~$300 asking price but gets four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

Ultimately, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) might not be the best budget phone out there, but it covers the basics. And now that you can buy it for $120 off its original price, it's surely worth checking out.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
95 stories
12 Mar, 2025
Motorola's affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is once again $120 off at Amazon
10 Mar, 2025
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
25 Feb, 2025
The just-released Moto G (2025) is already $50 off with this sweet Best Buy deal
17 Feb, 2025
Best Buy makes the Moto G Power 5G (2024) cheaper than ever with a splendid $140 discount
07 Feb, 2025
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless