Motorola's affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is once again $120 off at Amazon

The Moto G Power (2025) has been around for some time, but it's still available at its standard price. Fortunately, the 2024 model, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) , still retails for ~$180 off at Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.While Best Buy briefly launched a slightly more attractive promo last month, you get the same $120 discount at that merchant right now. However, if you activate your handset immediately, you can buy it for as low as $79.99. That saves you $220 on its ~$300 original price. We should point out that Amazon's $120 price cut has popped up multiple times before.Since the latest G Power model doesn't provide major improvements over last year's model, we'd say you won't regret picking the 2024 version. This Motorola handset features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates and the same resolution as its successor.Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor delivers enough potential for daily tasks, though it's not exactly a powerhouse. Still, as we've mentioned in our Moto G Power (2025) review , the newer model isn't much faster or more powerful.As far as the camera goes, the 2024 model features a 50 MP main camera with OIS on the rear, which takes mostly decent photos in ideal conditions. You can check out the camera samples in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review to get a better idea of its camera capabilities.What about the software? This buddy comes with Android 14 out the gate, with only one promised OS update. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider the Galaxy A25 5G . It has the same ~$300 asking price but gets four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.Ultimately, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) might not be the best budget phone out there, but it covers the basics. And now that you can buy it for $120 off its original price, it's surely worth checking out.