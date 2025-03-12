Motorola's affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is once again $120 off at Amazon
The Moto G Power (2025) has been around for some time, but it's still available at its standard price. Fortunately, the 2024 model, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), still retails for ~$180 off at Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.
While Best Buy briefly launched a slightly more attractive promo last month, you get the same $120 discount at that merchant right now. However, if you activate your handset immediately, you can buy it for as low as $79.99. That saves you $220 on its ~$300 original price. We should point out that Amazon's $120 price cut has popped up multiple times before.
Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor delivers enough potential for daily tasks, though it's not exactly a powerhouse. Still, as we've mentioned in our Moto G Power (2025) review, the newer model isn't much faster or more powerful.
What about the software? This buddy comes with Android 14 out the gate, with only one promised OS update. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider the Galaxy A25 5G. It has the same ~$300 asking price but gets four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.
Ultimately, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) might not be the best budget phone out there, but it covers the basics. And now that you can buy it for $120 off its original price, it's surely worth checking out.
Since the latest G Power model doesn't provide major improvements over last year's model, we'd say you won't regret picking the 2024 version. This Motorola handset features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates and the same resolution as its successor.
As far as the camera goes, the 2024 model features a 50 MP main camera with OIS on the rear, which takes mostly decent photos in ideal conditions. You can check out the camera samples in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review to get a better idea of its camera capabilities.
12 Mar, 2025Motorola's affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is once again $120 off at Amazon
