The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a must-have at its second-best price on Amazon
Remember Best Buy's stunning $140 discount on one of the top Motorola budget options — the Moto G Power 5G (2024)? Well, guess what? Amazon has now launched an offer that's almost as good, allowing you to save a whopping $131 on last year's G Power model. That's right, you can now save 44% on the budget Android phone, a deal you can't find anywhere else, including at the Motorola Store.
Over at Best Buy and the official store, you can get the Moto G Power (2025) predecessor for $100 off. This particular promo we've seen on many other occasions, and that's why we recommend acting on Amazon's rarer-than-rare $131 price cut. After all, it might not stay up for long.
Although the unit has a respectable display for its asking price, it uses an LCD touchscreen. That might be a drawback for some users, but the newer G Power (2025) doesn't introduce an OLED display, either.
As for the camera, the Android phone delivers decent photos with its 50 MP main camera in perfect conditions. Low-light performance certainly isn't stellar. There's an 8 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, plus a 16 MP front camera.
Rounding out this affordable package is a 5,000mAh battery, one major OS update, and three years of bi-monthly security patches. If you think that's good enough to meet your everyday needs, go ahead and save 44% on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) with Amazon's top promo. And keep in mind it probably won't stay active for too long, so you might want to act fast.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) certainly doesn't impress as much as the best Android phones, but it's a worthwhile option nonetheless. For one thing, it features a decent 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates.
What about performance? When we tested the model — see our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review for reference — we found everyday performance respectable. However, we noticed it would stall a bit when we opened too many apps at once. In other words, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip makes the device good enough for everyday tasks, though not a performance beast.
