Grab the Moto G Power 5G (2024) for $100 off with this Amazon promo

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is available at a more budget-friendly price with this Amazon deal.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) on a wooden table against a blurred background.
Struggling to find an affordable Android phone for everyday use? There are many options to consider, but the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is one standout choice Motorola fans shouldn't ignore. Sure, this model already has a successor, but Amazon's latest deal lets you buy it for $100 off.

Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)

$100 off (33%)
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is way more affordable once again, thanks to Amazon's latest deal. The model is currently $100 off at the e-commerce giant, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Buy at Amazon

As you might recall, the handset has been $100 off on multiple occasions, and it got even cheaper almost two months ago. However, we haven't come across a major discount — $100 or more — in quite some time, making Amazon's latest promo harder to ignore. By the way, the discount is exclusive; neither the Motorola Store, Best Buy, nor Walmart match it.

Since it has a regular price of just under $300, this Motorola phone simply can't beat the best Android phones. But it stands its own ground in the budget department, featuring a good-looking 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, and a 50MP main camera.

During our time with it, we noticed this fella delivers a pretty admirable performance for its asking price. You can expect most everyday tasks to run smoothly, though hiccups might occur if you open way too many apps simultaneously. Find out more about our impressions through our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review.

Camera-wise, you get mostly decent photos with some detail and slightly saturated colors from the 50MP main lens. That said, the phone doesn't perform ideal in low-light conditions, making it a good backup option but certainly not your main camera phone.

When it comes to software updates, the model runs on Android 14 out of the gate and gets Android 15 as its final OS version. Find that insufficient? We don't blame you, especially since options like the ~$200 Galaxy A16 get a whopping six years of support. On the bright side, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery that should last about 24 hours with moderate use.

But if you don't mind getting just one major OS update, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) might be your ideal budget-friendly phone. Get one and save $100 at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading ...
