The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Need a new mid-range phone with a stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one excellent pick. The model usually retails for $399.99, and that's exactly how much you'll pay for it at the official store. Don't worry; you still get a bargain — a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which saves you $299.99!
In case you're wondering, this promo has been available before. However, we haven't seen it in about a month, so it's definitely worth checking out. Another thing to keep in mind: freebie offers at the Motorola Store typically expire in a week, so you might want to act fast if you want to save.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an improved design with a vegan leather back, making it look more premium than its predecessor. That's not the only upgrade, though — you've also got a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates.
For a ~$400 phone, the device has a pretty decent camera setup, too. It sports a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP selfie lens. In ideal conditions, you can get surprisingly good photos from this Motorola phone, particularly from its primary camera.
Ultimately, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is an excellent pick you wouldn't want to miss out on. In fact, it's among the best mid-range phones, boasting a built-in stylus, admirable performance, and beautiful design. Get yours at Motorola and score a $299.99 freebie, or save $155 with Amazon's offer.
Don't feel like paying the full retail price for this Moto handset? No worries! Over at Amazon, for instance, you can get it for 39% off. Then again, the $155 discount is only available on the Caramel Latte model.
That said, you've got a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip under the hood — just like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). Although this isn't a high-end processor, we experienced no stutter or other annoyances during our experience with it. You can dive deeper into our impressions of it in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review.
07 Apr, 2025
