The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift

Need a new mid-range phone with a stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one excellent pick. The model usually retails for $399.99, and that's exactly how much you'll pay for it at the official store. Don't worry; you still get a bargain — a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which saves you $299.99!

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) plus $299.99 gift

$399 99
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is available with a $299.99 gift at the official store. The freebie is a pair of the noise cancelling Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and you don't have to apply a coupon code to get the earbuds. If you provide an eligible trade-in, you can also save on the handset.
Buy at Motorola

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $155 off

$155 off (39%)
If you don't need a free pair of wireless earbuds, consider getting the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at Amazon. Over here, you can save $155 on the Caramel Latte model. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, this promo has been available before. However, we haven't seen it in about a month, so it's definitely worth checking out. Another thing to keep in mind: freebie offers at the Motorola Store typically expire in a week, so you might want to act fast if you want to save.

Don't feel like paying the full retail price for this Moto handset? No worries! Over at Amazon, for instance, you can get it for 39% off. Then again, the $155 discount is only available on the Caramel Latte model.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an improved design with a vegan leather back, making it look more premium than its predecessor. That's not the only upgrade, though — you've also got a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates.

That said, you've got a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip under the hood — just like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). Although this isn't a high-end processor, we experienced no stutter or other annoyances during our experience with it. You can dive deeper into our impressions of it in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review.

For a ~$400 phone, the device has a pretty decent camera setup, too. It sports a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP selfie lens. In ideal conditions, you can get surprisingly good photos from this Motorola phone, particularly from its primary camera.

Ultimately, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is an excellent pick you wouldn't want to miss out on. In fact, it's among the best mid-range phones, boasting a built-in stylus, admirable performance, and beautiful design. Get yours at Motorola and score a $299.99 freebie, or save $155 with Amazon's offer.
