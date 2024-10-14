Motorola's half-off Razr (2023) might be this holiday season's top foldable steal (no Prime needed)

foldable phones





The Lenovo-owned company "normally" sells last year's non-Plus Razr model for $699.99 a pop, which may not sound incredibly affordable... to people who never pay attention to Motorola's special offers. These have become a very frequent occurrence in recent months, regularly slashing that list price by $200, $300, and now $350.

Yes, the unlocked Motorola Razr (2023) is currently on sale at a phenomenal 50 percent discount with absolutely no strings attached, and if this killer new deal happens to feel familiar, that's probably because we've seen it once before . The difference is you no longer need a Prime membership to maximize your savings on one of the best foldables in the world right now. And you can get the half-off Razr (2023) from Motorola's official US e-store and Best Buy in addition to Amazon. And at least in theory, you don't have only 48 hours to act.





In short, this is a completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable nationwide promotion that carries with it a strong holiday aroma. I obviously cannot guarantee that the retailers mentioned above will not offer a heftier discount on Black Friday or Cyber Monday next month, but I also highly doubt this flexible, reasonably powerful, and exceptionally well-reviewed handset can get any cheaper than this by the end of its US commercial run.





After all, we're talking about an Android device with not one but two high-quality OLED displays in tow, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a decent 8GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and an almost surprisingly large 4,200mAh battery supporting 30W charging technology.



really hard to recommend choosing Samsung's that much better. Of course, the modern clamshell design is undoubtedly the key selling point here, especially at this latest and greatest discount, which makes ithard to recommend choosing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 , for instance, over Motorola's flippable mid-ranger. Yes, the Z Flip 6 is undeniably better, but notbetter.