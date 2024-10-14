Forget about Prime Day and Black Friday and nab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at $150 off right now!





Previously offered only once by Amazon exclusively for Prime members, that seemingly unbeatable discount is now available pretty much everywhere with no special requirements or restrictions. We're talking Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola 's official US e-store, and if you hurry, you can choose from two equally eye-catching Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave colorways at the exact same price, at least at the smartphone manufacturer itself.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Caramel Latte Color, Vegan Leather $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





The two major third-party retailers only seem to carry the former model, but something tells me you're far more interested in what the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) hides under its hood than the color of said hood. Normally priced at $399.99, this pen-wielding mid-ranger offers... decidedly mid-range specifications all in all, including a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, 32MP single front-facing snapper, and a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.





For its newly reduced price (with no hoops to jump through), the latest 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus incarnation certainly packs plenty of punch, especially when you take its built-in digital pen and undeniably eye-catching vegan leather design into consideration. Oh, and we should also mention that the ultra-affordable handset comes with no less than 256 gigs of internal storage space, beating in that department a lot of significantly costlier phones right now.





The 6.7-inch P-OLED display is not bad either, shining with everything from its sheer size to the reduced size of its bezels, that 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, and excellent 120Hz refresh rate technology.



All in all, you're looking at an essentially unrivaled product here available for a presumably limited time only at a pretty much unbeatable price. It's like Christmas has come early for budget 5G phone shoppers across the US.