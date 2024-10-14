See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge (2024)
Released in the US back in June and nicely discounted a few different times in the months following that commercial debut, the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) unsurprisingly dropped to a record low price during Amazon's Big Deal Days event last week.

Of course, you did have to be a Prime member to score that unprecedented $200 discount with no other strings attached, which is no longer the case. That's right, this exquisite deal is available once again, and this time around, anyone can save two Benjamins without jumping through any hoops whatsoever... at Motorola's official US e-store and Best Buy in addition to Amazon.

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
$200 off (36%)
$349 99
$549 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
$200 off (36%)
$349 99
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

Clearly, the renewed $200 discount is here to stay, and there's obviously a very good chance that you'll get more than 48 hours now to purchase the unlocked 5G-enabled Edge (2024) at a massive 36 percent less than usual.

The only new Edge-branded handset brought to the US this year is no ultra-high-end alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra or the OnePlus 12, mind you, but at this deeply discounted price point, that Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is pretty hard to beat.

The same goes for the incredibly smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable 6.6-inch P-OLED screen and decidedly hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting decidedly speedy 68W charging technology, not to mention that super-eye-catching design combining very pronounced display curves with a vegan leather finish on the back to easily stand out from today's far-too-similar pack of budget 5G phones.

The 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system is also not bad in terms of real-life imaging performance, as evidenced in our rigorous Motorola Edge (2024) review a little while ago, and last but certainly not least, you get a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count at a simply unbeatable price... if you hurry.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
48 stories
14 Oct, 2024
The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before
09 Oct, 2024
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is not to be overlooked at its huge $200 Prime Day discount
08 Oct, 2024
Last year's Motorola Edge+ flagship is one of this fall's top bargains at a huge $350 discount
30 Sep, 2024
The high-end, 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is in mid-range category selling for $300 off
26 Sep, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2023) is back in the spotlight for 50% off on Best Buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless