The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before
Released in the US back in June and nicely discounted a few different times in the months following that commercial debut, the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) unsurprisingly dropped to a record low price during Amazon's Big Deal Days event last week.
Of course, you did have to be a Prime member to score that unprecedented $200 discount with no other strings attached, which is no longer the case. That's right, this exquisite deal is available once again, and this time around, anyone can save two Benjamins without jumping through any hoops whatsoever... at Motorola's official US e-store and Best Buy in addition to Amazon.
Clearly, the renewed $200 discount is here to stay, and there's obviously a very good chance that you'll get more than 48 hours now to purchase the unlocked 5G-enabled Edge (2024) at a massive 36 percent less than usual.
The only new Edge-branded handset brought to the US this year is no ultra-high-end alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra or the OnePlus 12, mind you, but at this deeply discounted price point, that Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is pretty hard to beat.
The same goes for the incredibly smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable 6.6-inch P-OLED screen and decidedly hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting decidedly speedy 68W charging technology, not to mention that super-eye-catching design combining very pronounced display curves with a vegan leather finish on the back to easily stand out from today's far-too-similar pack of budget 5G phones.
The 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system is also not bad in terms of real-life imaging performance, as evidenced in our rigorous Motorola Edge (2024) review a little while ago, and last but certainly not least, you get a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count at a simply unbeatable price... if you hurry.
