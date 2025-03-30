Rare Amazon promo makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) even more attractive
As you may know, the Amazon Spring Sale event has been live for some time, bringing multiple discounts on many of the best phones. Some promos we've seen before; others — not so much. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one such rare deal. Impressively, the Caramel Latte colorway is now available for less than $245 at the e-commerce giant.
If you've been following discounts for this particular model, you probably know it's been $150 off many times in the past. However, we haven't seen a $158 discount this year, so it's indeed a rare promo you wouldn't want to miss. So, if you need an affordable model with a stylus, we suggest you check out this sale before it's too late.
What about the camera? The handset has a pretty capable 50 MP main camera that takes photos with great detail and decent colors. You also get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, but this one isn't as adept at capturing moments. In other words, photos taken with this Motorola phone look good enough for everyday use, but they're certainly not perfect.
At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a real bargain at its current asking price. If you're looking to get one without paying its full ~$400 price, go ahead and save 39% on Amazon.
With its pOLED display and smooth 120Hz refresh rates, the latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) delivers an excellent viewing experience. This option is slightly larger than last year's model, featuring a 6.7-inch display instead of a 6.6-inch one. It features a vegan leather back, which is quite effective at repelling fingertips, as we've mentioned in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review.
Under the hood, the device features the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip as its predecessor. While that may sound disappointing, we found no performance issues during our experience with it. You can even play some games, though you might want to tone down the settings a bit.
