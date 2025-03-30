Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Rare Amazon promo makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) even more attractive

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) showcasing a video with a tiger on its display.
As you may know, the Amazon Spring Sale event has been live for some time, bringing multiple discounts on many of the best phones. Some promos we've seen before; others — not so much. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one such rare deal. Impressively, the Caramel Latte colorway is now available for less than $245 at the e-commerce giant.

Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $158 off

$158 off (39%)
Amazon throws a rare Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo, making the stylus phone an irresistible pick for Motorola fans. The bargain is only available on the model in Caramel Latte. Save 39% while you can.
Buy at Amazon

If you've been following discounts for this particular model, you probably know it's been $150 off many times in the past. However, we haven't seen a $158 discount this year, so it's indeed a rare promo you wouldn't want to miss. So, if you need an affordable model with a stylus, we suggest you check out this sale before it's too late.

With its pOLED display and smooth 120Hz refresh rates, the latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) delivers an excellent viewing experience. This option is slightly larger than last year's model, featuring a 6.7-inch display instead of a 6.6-inch one. It features a vegan leather back, which is quite effective at repelling fingertips, as we've mentioned in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review.

What about the camera? The handset has a pretty capable 50 MP main camera that takes photos with great detail and decent colors. You also get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, but this one isn't as adept at capturing moments. In other words, photos taken with this Motorola phone look good enough for everyday use, but they're certainly not perfect.

Under the hood, the device features the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip as its predecessor. While that may sound disappointing, we found no performance issues during our experience with it. You can even play some games, though you might want to tone down the settings a bit.

At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a real bargain at its current asking price. If you're looking to get one without paying its full ~$400 price, go ahead and save 39% on Amazon.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
96 stories
30 Mar, 2025
Rare Amazon promo makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) even more attractive
12 Mar, 2025
Motorola's affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is once again $120 off at Amazon
10 Mar, 2025
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
25 Feb, 2025
The just-released Moto G (2025) is already $50 off with this sweet Best Buy deal
17 Feb, 2025
Best Buy makes the Moto G Power 5G (2024) cheaper than ever with a splendid $140 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless