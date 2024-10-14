Surprise deal knocks the Motorola Razr (2024) down to a new best price at Amazon
Did you miss the chance to buy the latest non-flagship foldable from Motorola at bargain prices during the October Prime Day? The Razr (2024) was an impeccable choice even at its humble first-ever $100 price cut. But if you didn't get one last week, you'll definitely want one now !Believe it or not, Amazon sells this bad boy for $201 less than usual in all available colors.
As you can probably guess, that's a new all-time low. The clamshell foldable now retails for just under $500. The cherry on top is that you won't find the same price at the Motorola Store or Best Buy. Over there, the Razr (2024) is $100 off. So, if you'd like to own this sleek and stylish Motorola phone without paying its full MSRP of almost $700, now's the time to act.
The Android phone also features a lovely 6.9-inch main OLED display and a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. While you can't expect any solid horsepower, the device still handles casual tasks with ease.
Ultimately, the Razr (2024) delivers plenty of bang for your buck, there are no two ways around that. With most other clamshell foldable phones costing way more than $700 (which is this puppy's standard price), this option certainly stands out. And now, it costs $201 less than usual, making it an absolute bargain. Go ahead and buy one before it's too late.
The latest non-Plus Razr phone from Motorola introduces multiple upgrades over its predecessor, so it now looks much more premium and stylish. You've got a vegan leather design with vibrant colors, a lively 3.6-inch OLED cover display and a sturdier hinge.
OK, this puppy looks incredible and delivers a respectable performance. But what kind of photos does it take? It relies on a dual 50 + 13 MP configuration on the rear, somewhat oversharpening shots taken with its primary camera. However, it has a gorgeous portrait mode and takes great-looking selfies, which may be enough for some users. It additionally promises plenty of on-screen time with its 4,200 mAh battery.
