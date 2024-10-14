Last year's Motorola Razr+ flagship might just be the best foldable to buy at a huge $450 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you want to buy a nice foldable phone at a reasonable price this holiday season and can't decide between last year's now ultra-affordable Motorola Razr and this year's decently affordable Razr mid-ranger? The Razr+ (2023) can still be a great option as well, especially at a massive $450 discount.
Originally priced at $999.99, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is evidently no longer worth that much, primarily due to that decidedly outdated processor. But the old high-end chip is clearly faster than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 inside the Razr (2024), which is why I'm pretty sure some of you will be inclined to opt for last year's Razr Plus flagship as a Christmas gift for a speed-addicted foldable fan this year.
The Razr+ (2023) and non-Plus Razr (2024) essentially come with the exact same 6.9-inch primary display in tow, but the older handset easily wins the secondary screen battle as far as both size and image quality is concerned. On the not so bright side of things, the deeply discounted 2023 foldable only packs a 3,800mAh battery.
Still, this bad boy's spec sheet is hard to beat at its newly reduced price point, also including two "ultra-flexible" rear-facing cameras with decent 12 and 13MP counts, an excellent 32MP front-facing snapper with Quad Pixel technology, and dual stereo speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound capabilities.
Now, I'm not going to stand here and promote this new deal as unique or unprecedented because I'm fairly certain you all remember Amazon's identical $450 Prime-exclusive discount from just last week. This time around, however, you don't have to be a member of anything, jump through any hoops, or even necessarily opt for that particular e-commerce giant to maximize your foldable savings in time for the winter holidays.
That's because the exact same promotion is available on Motorola's own official US website in addition to Amazon and Best Buy for an undoubtedly limited time only. And yes, Woot shoppers have been allowed to save even more than 450 bucks recently, but that deal has expired, and I know some of you are reluctant to buy stuff from the Amazon-owned e-tailer anyway. In short, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger on the Razr+ (2023) at your favorite retailer before it's too late.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
14 Oct, 2024Last year's Motorola Razr+ flagship might just be the best foldable to buy at a huge $450 discount Motorola's half-off Razr (2023) might be this holiday season's top foldable steal (no Prime needed) Surprise deal knocks the Motorola Razr (2024) down to a new best price at Amazon
11 Oct, 2024Super-rare Razr+ (2023) deal returns for a short time, saving you $500
08 Oct, 2024October Prime Day flips Motorola Razr (2023) to 50% off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: