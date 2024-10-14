Last year's Motorola Razr+ flagship might just be the best foldable to buy at a huge $450 discount

Razr Plus

Originally priced at $999.99, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is evidently no longer worth that much, primarily due to that decidedly outdated processor. But the old high-end chip is clearly faster than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 inside the Razr (2024), which is why I'm pretty sure some of you will be inclined to opt for last year'sflagship as a Christmas gift for a speed-addicted foldable fan this year.