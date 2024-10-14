See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Last year's Motorola Razr+ flagship might just be the best foldable to buy at a huge $450 discount

Motorola Razr Plus (2023)
Do you want to buy a nice foldable phone at a reasonable price this holiday season and can't decide between last year's now ultra-affordable Motorola Razr and this year's decently affordable Razr mid-ranger? The Razr+ (2023) can still be a great option as well, especially at a massive $450 discount.

Originally priced at $999.99, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is evidently no longer worth that much, primarily due to that decidedly outdated processor. But the old high-end chip is clearly faster than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 inside the Razr (2024), which is why I'm pretty sure some of you will be inclined to opt for last year's Razr Plus flagship as a Christmas gift for a speed-addicted foldable fan this year.

Motorola razr+

Motorola razr+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options

$450 off (45%)

$549 99

$999 99
$450 off (45%)
$549 99
$999 99
Motorola razr+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options
$450 off (45%)
Motorola razr+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options
$450 off (45%)
$549 99
$999 99
The Razr+ (2023) and non-Plus Razr (2024) essentially come with the exact same 6.9-inch primary display in tow, but the older handset easily wins the secondary screen battle as far as both size and image quality is concerned. On the not so bright side of things, the deeply discounted 2023 foldable only packs a 3,800mAh battery. 

Still, this bad boy's spec sheet is hard to beat at its newly reduced price point, also including two "ultra-flexible" rear-facing cameras with decent 12 and 13MP counts, an excellent 32MP front-facing snapper with Quad Pixel technology, and dual stereo speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound capabilities. 

Now, I'm not going to stand here and promote this new deal as unique or unprecedented because I'm fairly certain you all remember Amazon's identical $450 Prime-exclusive discount from just last week. This time around, however, you don't have to be a member of anything, jump through any hoops, or even necessarily opt for that particular e-commerce giant to maximize your foldable savings in time for the winter holidays.

That's because the exact same promotion is available on Motorola's own official US website in addition to Amazon and Best Buy for an undoubtedly limited time only. And yes, Woot shoppers have been allowed to save even more than 450 bucks recently, but that deal has expired, and I know some of you are reluctant to buy stuff from the Amazon-owned e-tailer anyway. In short, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger on the Razr+ (2023) at your favorite retailer before it's too late.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

